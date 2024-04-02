More people play YuGiOh Master Duel than live in England

60 million people are playing YuGiOh Master Duel as of April 1. The digital, free-to-play version of YuGiOh is officially more popular than the country of England, and while it may sound like an April Fool’s, Konami has confirmed it as fact in a press release. The TCG platform is even giving out 1,000 free Gems and three Selection packs to celebrate.

“For just over two years, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has delivered thrilling cross-platform Dueling, stunning graphics that bring the cards to life, and exciting new events and tournaments from month to month”, says Konami Digital Entertainment. “Now an established part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, Master Duel is the definitive way to play the famous card game on modern gaming platforms.”

If you want those Gems, you’ll need to log into the game before April 23. Until this date, Master Duel is also hosting a sale on extra Gems. And, of course, there are those freebie boosters.

Log in during the celebration period, and you’ll get access to three free ‘Blazing Arena’ Selection Packs. Konami says these introduce new cards to the Unchained and Volcanic archetypes. Apparently, cards like Bonfire and Volcanic Arena will be making their Master Duel debut.

If you like freebies for your favorite trading card games, here’s a list of MTG Arena codes. Or, if you want more YuGiOh, why not check out the most expensive YuGiOh cards in the game right now, or what’s currently on the YuGiOh Master Duel banlist? You can also follow Wargamer on Google News for all things TCG.