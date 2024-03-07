Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship returns to US after 8 years

Duellists from around the world will battle in Seattle this September, with two days of tournaments for the YuGiOh TCG and digital games.

YuGiOh World Championships 2024 will be held in the USA - Yugi,a spikey-haired anime protagonist holding a playing card, super-imposed over an American flag
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Yu Gi Oh! Trading Card Game Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel 

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 will be hosted in Seattle, Washington, on September 7-8, according to publisher Konami. This is the first time that the finals of global Yu-Gi-Oh! organised play will be hosted in the USA since 2016.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Champsionship (WCS) 2024 will feature four different types of tournament across three different Yu-Gi-Oh! games. As in previous WCS there will be a paper Yu-Gi-Oh TCG tournament, digital Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel tournament, and mobile Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Speed Duel tournament.

This year will also host a Duel Links Rush Duel tournament, a new and even faster game mode added in September 2023.

YouTube Thumbnail

For your chance to qualify for the TCG portion of the WCS, you’ll need to earn enough World Qualifying Points from specific events: Regional Qualifiers, Dragon Duels, OTS Championships, Nationals in Latin America, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series.

Placing highly at a World Championship Qualifier event will also earn you an automatic entry. Konami has released details of the WCQ events as follows:

Region Date Location
Central America June 21-23 Mexico City, Mexico
Oceania June 28-30 Auckland, New Zealand
South America June 28-30 Lima, Peru
North America July 19-21 Austin, Texas (USA)
Europe July 26-28 Berlin, Germany

The last WCS, held in Tokyo in 2023, was something of a landmark for the game. It was the first WCS to take place since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic put organised play on hiatus. It hosted the debut Master Duel tournament, with the game only having released in 2022.

The 2023 world champion was Paulie Aronson from the US, who defeated Peru’s Mateo Renteria. That was also something of a first – the first time since 2014 that a player from a nation that plays the TCG rather than the OCG (the slightly older variant played in South East Asia) had won.

The YuGiOh World Championships final game in 2016 - shot of a game in progress, the arms of two players visible as they put cards on the table

The WCS was last held in the US in 2016. The TCG finals were between Japan’s Hiyama Shunsuke and America’s Erik Godwin Christensen, both playing variant Blue-Eyes YuGiOh decks; Shunshuke was victorious.

Excited? Wargamer has handy guides to the YuGiOh rules, and the all important YuGiOh banlist and YuGiOh Master Duel banlist, to make sure your decks are duel ready.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)