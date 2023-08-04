BG3 fans immediately use character creator for memes

DnD fans wasted no time using the powerful Baldur’s Gate 3 character creator to recreate memes, pop culture characters, and dress everyone in BG3 companion character Lae’zel’s underwear. We’ve rounded up some of the best (or worst) from the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, with permission from their creators, to share with you.

Presented with a new character creator, the urge to create an atrocity against nature is powerful. The Baldur’s Gate 3 character creator doesn’t have the freeform dimensions sliders needed to create a true abomination – probably a good thing, given that “genitalia” is one of the customisation options – but you still have incredible freedom when creating the perfect avatar to match your DnD Class and DnD Race.

First up in fan meme creations we have a blonde human barbarian with a HeMan bowlcut, straight from the HEYYEYAAAEYAAA meme, courtesy of PralineSolution.

Another DnD Barbarian provides SugahFree the basis for a Papa Smurf, this time using a DnD Dwarf to give him an appropriately squat stature.

Redditor Haunting_Eye spotted that, if you call your character Just Ken, every time they introduce themselves to an NPC they’ll give you a nice little reference to the Barbie movie.

User Spudzzy answered the question everyone else was afraid to ask – what would Kratos from God of War look like if he was a DnD gnome?

You’ll find lots more on r/BaldursGate3, though the mods are locking a lot of threads to prevent the subreddit becoming overwhelmed.

We’re not going to provide photo evidence of characters in Lae’zel’s underwear because, under her chainmail, Lae’zel goes adventuring in a full leather bondage harness, and we don’t want Google to shadowban this article. If you’re disappointed we’re not sharing photos of DnD Elves and Dragonborn wearing bondage pants, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 romance guide for your best chance at spotting Lae’zel’s knickers in action.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review in progress is utterly glowing – we’re already confident that it’s the best DnD video game of all time. DnD license owners Hasbro have very high hopes for it too, estimating that it will earn more money for the firm than 10 years of movies. The incredible flexibilty the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creator gives players in expressing themselves, and the massive thirst of the fantasy fandom, are certainly a part of that success.