A guide to all ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions

With ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions available, you’ll never be short of friends. In fact, you can afford to be pretty choosy about who you take on your travels. Baldur’s Gate 3 is as rich in strategic combat as it is in storytelling, so you can build your perfect BG3 party based on your favorite personalities or character builds among the group.

Here you’ll find everything there is to know about each of the BG3 companions. This is a spoiler-free write-up, so we won’t tell you everyone’s darkest secrets. But we will tell you all there is to know about their personalities and DnD stats. You’ll also find an overview of the different DnD races and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes available (or DnD classes, if you’ve played the tabletop RPG).

The ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll

Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach

Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin

Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara

Baldur’s Gatge 3 Minsc

Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira

Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion

A sneak that’s hard to trust but easy to love

Class Rogue Race Elf Background Noble

Astarion is the ‘I can fix him’ character of Baldur’s Gate 3. You meet him very early in the game, and since he featured in Early Access, the BG3 community has had plenty of time to learn to love him.

Snarky and stealthy, Astarion is everything a sneaky DnD Rogue should be. He’s hiding dark secrets and a pretty bloody past, so expect to have your heartstrings tugged should you choose to romance him.

Here are Astarion’s starting stats in BG3:

Strength 8 Dexterity 17 Constitution 14 Intelligence 13 Wisdom 13 Charisma 10

Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart

A holy healer shrouded by shadows

Class Cleric Race Half-Elf Background Urchin

Shadowheart is one of the first Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can meet as you begin the game trapped aboard the same Mind Flayer ship. She’s a DnD Cleric of the Trickery Domain who worships a somewhat shady deity, and she’s got a pretty monumental task she needs your help to complete.

While she’s very guarded about her past, Shadowheart’s loyalty towards you quickly grows with a bit of nurturing. Underneath all that shade and cynicism, she seems to have a noble heart.

Here are Shadowheart’s starting stats:

Strength 12 Dexterity 14 Constitution 14 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 Charisma 10

You can learn more about this companion in our dedicated Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart guide.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale

A Wizard whose devotion comes at a great cost.

Class Wizard Race Human Background Sage

Another companion you meet early on is Gale, an ambitious and amicable DnD Wizard. He’s filled with passion for learning, helping those in need, and his beloved DnD god Mystra – he might even find passion for you, if you play your cards right. All this passion comes at a price though, and Gale has some pretty costly debts to settle.

Gale is a real goody-two-shoes as far as Baldur’s Gate 3 companions go. Stay on the righteous moral path, and chances are you’ll get along swimmingly.

Here are the starting stats for Gale:

Strength 9 Dexterity 14 Constitution 15 Intelligence 16 Wisdom 11 Charisma 13

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel

One very grumpy Githyanki gal

Class Fighter Race Githyanki Background Soldier

Your very first companion is Lae’zel, a Githyanki who suffered the same fate as you aboard the Mind Flayer ship. While running into you may have saved her skin, she doesn’t make the easiest travelling companion.

As a Githyanki DnD Fighter, few trust her, and she repays that mistrust in kind. Ruthless and rude, Lae’zel is immediately at odds with the party, wishing to go to her own kind for help with the tadpoles instead of the Druids nearby. Still, maybe there’s a softie in the making hidden somewhere.

Here are Lae’zel’s starting stats:

Strength 17 Dexterity 13 Constitution 14 Intelligence 11 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll

How much would you sacrifice to be a hero?

Class Warlock Race Human Background Noble

Wyll comes from an esteemed noble household in Baldur’s Gate, but he’s better known for acts of heroism that earned him the title of ‘Blade of Frontiers’. He’ll do just about anything to make the world a better place – which includes making some infernal pacts to gain more power. So far, so DnD Warlock.

Wyll was available to adventure with in Early Access, but a lot of his story was rewritten before the full release. So even if you think you know him, there’s still more to learn.

Here are Wyll’s starting stats in BG3:

Strength 9 Dexterity 13 Constitution 15 Intelligence 14 Wisdom 11 Charisma 16

Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach

She has literal fire in her heart

Class Barbarian Race Tiefling Background N/A

On the surface, Karlach looks like your stereotypical Tiefling from the Nine Hells. She’s hot-headed, vengeful, and literally fuelled by Rage as a DnD Barbarian. It won’t be long before she’s starting heated conflicts – even within your adventuring party, if you’re not careful.

But there’s more beneath the surface. Karlach was never a pawn of evil by choice, and now she’s escaped, she’s going to need a lot of help to survive on her own.

Here are Karlach’s starting stats for Baldur’s Gate 3:

Strength 17 Dexterity 13 Constitution 14 Intelligence 11 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin

A beefy Druid who becomes a beast

Class Druid Race Elf Background N/A

Right now, Halsin is best known for being one half of a wild Bear-based sex escapade, as seen in a Baldur’s Gate 3 preview stream. Don’t believe us? See for yourself in the video above.

When he’s not using Wild Shape for romance, Halsin is a DnD Druid that fiercely protects his Druid Grove. At least, he was until he was captured by a small army of goblins. If you fancy helping him out of that sticky scenario, it’ll be worth your while – Halsin knows a lot about your Mind Flayer problems, and it never hurts to have a bear on your side in battle.

Here are Halsin’s starting stats for BG3:

Strength 16 Dexterity 16 Constitution 16 Intelligence 12 Wisdom 18 Charisma 16

Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara

She’s definitely a baddie

Class Paladin Race Drow Background N/A

Minthara is a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion to save for your evil playthrough. She’s a DnD Paladin, but there’s not much holy going on with her. Whatever’s going on with these Mind Flayers, she seems to be on their side – at least, so it appears when you meet her in Act One.

Here are Minthara’s starting stats as a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion:

Strength 15 Dexterity 12 Constitution 15 Intelligence 12 Wisdom 19 Charisma 16

Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc

A classic hero returns to Baldur’s Gate

Class Ranger Race Human Background N/A

Minsc is one of two Baldur’s Gate 3 companions that have featured in previous Baldur’s Gate titles. Like in the previous games, in Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc is a DnD Ranger of kind heart, strong muscles, but dim mind. Oh, and did we mention he’s voiced by Matt Mercer?

Long ago, Minsc was sent away from his home on a journey of self-discovery. He’s had many adventures since then, some of which led him to travel with the Druid Jaheira. As of BG3, he and his hamster companion Boo have been petrified and stuck as a statue in the game’s titular DnD city.

As Minsc and Boo aren’t companions you encounter in Early Access, we currently don’t know much about their starting stats. What we do know is we’re looking forward to seeing how your party react when Minsc first insists his (miniature Giant Space) hamster can talk.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira

This Druid has a long history with Baldur’s Gate

Class Druid Race Half-Elf Background Unknown

Jaheira is a returning companion from previous Baldur’s Gate games. In previous games, she’s a headstrong warrior who’s spent time helping organizations like the Harpers. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira can apparently be found in the Last Light Inn of Baldur’s Gate. She’ll also likely have plenty to say about your Mind Flayer 5e problem.

Jaheira can’t be found in early access, so there’s not much to say about her stats right now.

Need some more advice for BG3? The game shares a lot of the 5e feats, DnD backgrounds, and 5e spells found in Dungeons and Dragons. This means an OP DnD character build could be just as powerful in the digital game – and we can recommend plenty.