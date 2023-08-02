A guide to all ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions

With ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions available, you’ll never be short of friends. In fact, you can afford to be pretty choosy about who you take on your travels. Baldur’s Gate 3 is as rich in strategic combat as it is in storytelling, so you can build your perfect BG3 party based on your favorite personalities or character builds among the group.
Here you’ll find everything there is to know about each of the BG3 companions. This is a spoiler-free write-up, so we won’t tell you everyone’s darkest secrets. But we will tell you all there is to know about their personalities and DnD stats. You’ll also find an overview of the different DnD races and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes available (or DnD classes, if you’ve played the tabletop RPG).
The ten Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara
- Baldur’s Gatge 3 Minsc
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira
Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion
A sneak that’s hard to trust but easy to love
|Class
|Rogue
|Race
|Elf
|Background
|Noble
Astarion is the ‘I can fix him’ character of Baldur’s Gate 3. You meet him very early in the game, and since he featured in Early Access, the BG3 community has had plenty of time to learn to love him.
Snarky and stealthy, Astarion is everything a sneaky DnD Rogue should be. He’s hiding dark secrets and a pretty bloody past, so expect to have your heartstrings tugged should you choose to romance him.
Here are Astarion’s starting stats in BG3:
|Strength
|8
|Dexterity
|17
|Constitution
|14
|Intelligence
|13
|Wisdom
|13
|Charisma
|10
Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart
A holy healer shrouded by shadows
|Class
|Cleric
|Race
|Half-Elf
|Background
|Urchin
Shadowheart is one of the first Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can meet as you begin the game trapped aboard the same Mind Flayer ship. She’s a DnD Cleric of the Trickery Domain who worships a somewhat shady deity, and she’s got a pretty monumental task she needs your help to complete.
While she’s very guarded about her past, Shadowheart’s loyalty towards you quickly grows with a bit of nurturing. Underneath all that shade and cynicism, she seems to have a noble heart.
Here are Shadowheart’s starting stats:
|Strength
|12
|Dexterity
|14
|Constitution
|14
|Intelligence
|10
|Wisdom
|16
|Charisma
|10
You can learn more about this companion in our dedicated Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart guide.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale
A Wizard whose devotion comes at a great cost.
|Class
|Wizard
|Race
|Human
|Background
|Sage
Another companion you meet early on is Gale, an ambitious and amicable DnD Wizard. He’s filled with passion for learning, helping those in need, and his beloved DnD god Mystra – he might even find passion for you, if you play your cards right. All this passion comes at a price though, and Gale has some pretty costly debts to settle.
Gale is a real goody-two-shoes as far as Baldur’s Gate 3 companions go. Stay on the righteous moral path, and chances are you’ll get along swimmingly.
Here are the starting stats for Gale:
|Strength
|9
|Dexterity
|14
|Constitution
|15
|Intelligence
|16
|Wisdom
|11
|Charisma
|13
Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel
One very grumpy Githyanki gal
|Class
|Fighter
|Race
|Githyanki
|Background
|Soldier
Your very first companion is Lae’zel, a Githyanki who suffered the same fate as you aboard the Mind Flayer ship. While running into you may have saved her skin, she doesn’t make the easiest travelling companion.
As a Githyanki DnD Fighter, few trust her, and she repays that mistrust in kind. Ruthless and rude, Lae’zel is immediately at odds with the party, wishing to go to her own kind for help with the tadpoles instead of the Druids nearby. Still, maybe there’s a softie in the making hidden somewhere.
Here are Lae’zel’s starting stats:
|Strength
|17
|Dexterity
|13
|Constitution
|14
|Intelligence
|11
|Wisdom
|12
|Charisma
|8
Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll
How much would you sacrifice to be a hero?
|Class
|Warlock
|Race
|Human
|Background
|Noble
Wyll comes from an esteemed noble household in Baldur’s Gate, but he’s better known for acts of heroism that earned him the title of ‘Blade of Frontiers’. He’ll do just about anything to make the world a better place – which includes making some infernal pacts to gain more power. So far, so DnD Warlock.
Wyll was available to adventure with in Early Access, but a lot of his story was rewritten before the full release. So even if you think you know him, there’s still more to learn.
Here are Wyll’s starting stats in BG3:
|Strength
|9
|Dexterity
|13
|Constitution
|15
|Intelligence
|14
|Wisdom
|11
|Charisma
|16
Baldur’s Gate 3 Karlach
She has literal fire in her heart
|Class
|Barbarian
|Race
|Tiefling
|Background
|N/A
On the surface, Karlach looks like your stereotypical Tiefling from the Nine Hells. She’s hot-headed, vengeful, and literally fuelled by Rage as a DnD Barbarian. It won’t be long before she’s starting heated conflicts – even within your adventuring party, if you’re not careful.
But there’s more beneath the surface. Karlach was never a pawn of evil by choice, and now she’s escaped, she’s going to need a lot of help to survive on her own.
Here are Karlach’s starting stats for Baldur’s Gate 3:
|Strength
|17
|Dexterity
|13
|Constitution
|14
|Intelligence
|11
|Wisdom
|12
|Charisma
|8
Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin
A beefy Druid who becomes a beast
|Class
|Druid
|Race
|Elf
|Background
|N/A
Right now, Halsin is best known for being one half of a wild Bear-based sex escapade, as seen in a Baldur’s Gate 3 preview stream. Don’t believe us? See for yourself in the video above.
When he’s not using Wild Shape for romance, Halsin is a DnD Druid that fiercely protects his Druid Grove. At least, he was until he was captured by a small army of goblins. If you fancy helping him out of that sticky scenario, it’ll be worth your while – Halsin knows a lot about your Mind Flayer problems, and it never hurts to have a bear on your side in battle.
Here are Halsin’s starting stats for BG3:
|Strength
|16
|Dexterity
|16
|Constitution
|16
|Intelligence
|12
|Wisdom
|18
|Charisma
|16
Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara
She’s definitely a baddie
|Class
|Paladin
|Race
|Drow
|Background
|N/A
Minthara is a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion to save for your evil playthrough. She’s a DnD Paladin, but there’s not much holy going on with her. Whatever’s going on with these Mind Flayers, she seems to be on their side – at least, so it appears when you meet her in Act One.
Here are Minthara’s starting stats as a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion:
|Strength
|15
|Dexterity
|12
|Constitution
|15
|Intelligence
|12
|Wisdom
|19
|Charisma
|16
Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc
A classic hero returns to Baldur’s Gate
|Class
|Ranger
|Race
|Human
|Background
|N/A
Minsc is one of two Baldur’s Gate 3 companions that have featured in previous Baldur’s Gate titles. Like in the previous games, in Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc is a DnD Ranger of kind heart, strong muscles, but dim mind. Oh, and did we mention he’s voiced by Matt Mercer?
Long ago, Minsc was sent away from his home on a journey of self-discovery. He’s had many adventures since then, some of which led him to travel with the Druid Jaheira. As of BG3, he and his hamster companion Boo have been petrified and stuck as a statue in the game’s titular DnD city.
As Minsc and Boo aren’t companions you encounter in Early Access, we currently don’t know much about their starting stats. What we do know is we’re looking forward to seeing how your party react when Minsc first insists his (miniature Giant Space) hamster can talk.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira
This Druid has a long history with Baldur’s Gate
|Class
|Druid
|Race
|Half-Elf
|Background
|Unknown
Jaheira is a returning companion from previous Baldur’s Gate games. In previous games, she’s a headstrong warrior who’s spent time helping organizations like the Harpers. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira can apparently be found in the Last Light Inn of Baldur’s Gate. She’ll also likely have plenty to say about your Mind Flayer 5e problem.
Jaheira can’t be found in early access, so there’s not much to say about her stats right now.
Need some more advice for BG3? The game shares a lot of the 5e feats, DnD backgrounds, and 5e spells found in Dungeons and Dragons. This means an OP DnD character build could be just as powerful in the digital game – and we can recommend plenty.