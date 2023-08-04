A guide to Baldur’s Gate 3 romances

For those of us who love love, Baldur’s Gate 3 romances are a major part of the game’s appeal. Whether it’s the shy brushing of hands or something more explicit, Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty to satisfy. If you want to pick up a BG3 boyfriend or girlfriend, you must know how to woo your intended – and we’re here to show you how.

Below you’ll find a guide to romancing your favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date has only just been and gone, so we’ve still got a lot of schmoozing and smooching to do. For now, this guide focuses on reaching your very first romance scenes with a character – but we’ll be back with updates once our love lives have developed.

If you need something to do in the meantime, here are some extra details on Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and Baldur’s Gate 3 races. Oh – and our Baldur’s Gate 3 review in progress.

Throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, your companions will judge you based on your actions. Romancing a character requires you to get their approval to a certain level (you can check your current standing with your companions by opening their character sheets). In the early parts of the game, your relationship with a character must be ‘fair’ or higher to begin pursuing a romance.

Here’s a guide to each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 romances:

How to romance Astarion

Likes Dislikes Making fun of people

Selfishness

Others suffering

Using tadpole powers Heroism

Refusing to use tadpole powers

Astarion is an edgy DnD Rogue with a dark past, and he doesn’t exactly care for those with a moral compass. This means, if you want to guarantee romance, you’ll need to be kind of a jerk. If you still want to play a noble hero, you can stick to teasing people, showing personal loyalty to Astarion, and engaging with your Mind Flayer 5e abilities – but showing your mean streak will assure success.

Once you’re at the celebrations after clearing the goblin camp, choose the following dialogue options when talking to Astarion:

“Really? Saving lives is awful?”

“True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.”

“And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun’?”

“Alright, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.”

After choosing to go to bed with Astarion, fire back at his snarky flirting with some of your own, and you’re golden.

How to romance Gale

Likes Dislikes Helping people

Being given magical artifacrts Breaches of privacy

Unheroic deeds

The DnD Wizard Gale is one of the most morally-driven members of your party. This means simply completing quests often drives his approval up. If you want him to like you even more, you can give him magical artifacts when he asks for them – and avoid digging to deep into his personal life until he’s ready to share it with you.

Once at the camp celebrations, choose the following dialogue options to romance Gale:

“I’m sure you’re welcome.”

“I like the sound of ‘magical.’ What do you have planned?”

Once you’ve gone to bed, Gale will offer to show you something. Agree, and you’ll need to pass a series of skill checks before your romance can progress – so choose your skills wisely, or at least have plenty of Inspiration prepared for rerolls.

How to romance Shadowheart

Likes Dislikes Understanding

Good deeds

Self-interest

Thievery

Persuasion Cruelty

Poor insight

Shadowheart is one of the most inconsistent characters to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. Fortunately, because she was one of the first you could shack up with in Early Access, she’s still not too difficult to win over.

Shadowheart is a DnD Cleric who likes boundaries and privacy, but she wants to you persuade her to trust you rather than leave her alone entirely. She has a good heart and approves of noble deeds, but she also agrees with selfishness in the right scenarios and enjoys a bit of stealing. A lot of her approval options come from successful Insight, Persuasion, and Insight checks.

Once you’re celebrating after the goblin camp, choose the following dialogue options:

“Refugees?”

“Are you worried Shar won’t approve?”

“I’d be glad to.”

“I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.”

Once you’re alone with Shadowheart, she favors you if you’re bold about your interest in her (as a person and a paramour). There’s also a Persuasion check it helps to pass, so be prepared.

How to romance Lae’zel

Likes Dislikes Violence

Insults

Refusing sidequests Side quests

Shadowheart

Anti-Gith actions

Lae’zel is very direct and driven DnD Fighter. When she wants something, she means to take it and will accept no distractions. If you want her to take you, you should go along with her plans, avoid getting distracted with sidequests, and show a penchant for cruelty. She also seems to like it when you annoy Shadowheart.

When you’re back at the campsite after defeating the goblins, choose these dialogue options:

“Are you…asking for sex?”

“Yes, I will share my bed with you tonight.”

After this, do as Lae’zel asks. You’re in for a rough night.

How to romance Wyll

Likes Dislikes Heroic deeds

Anti-Goblin activities Evil deeds

Pro-Goblin behavior

If you want to romance the DnD Warlock Wyll, you’ll need to do more than just complete the Goblin camp – you’ll also need to complete his personal side quest before the celebrations begin at camp. Doing so raises his approval and stops you being locked out of an early romance interaction.

Once you’re at camp, choose these dialogue options:

“We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight.”

If you want to go all the way with Wyll, you’ll need to be able to pass a Persuasion check. So have your Charisma stats ready – or, if you’re playing a DnD Barbarian like us, gather up as much Inspiration as possible.

How to romance Karlach

Likes Dislikes Heroic deeds Siding with Goblins

Karlach is another character whose personal quest needs to be dealt with before love can blossom. Help her with her affliction early, and you have the opportunity to get to know her better. Before that, you can earn her approval by learning more about her past, doing heroic deeds, and definitely not siding with Goblins over DnD Tieflings.

How to romance Minthara

Likes Dislikes Betraying the Tieflings Saving the Tieflings

If you want to romance Minthara, you’ll need to agree to help her destroy the DnD Druid Grove. After that, she’ll agree to join you at your camp. Be warned though – Minthara may be willing to spend some quality time with you, but her trust is paper-thin. A wrong move could be disastrous.

For more lovey-dovey stuff, you’ll need to write your own DnD campaigns. Or, if you just want more Baldur’s Gate, it’s time to try some of the other best DnD games around.