Baldur’s Gate 3 Shadowheart guide

Like all the companions in the D&D videogame Baldur’s Gate 3, Shadowheart is a complex hero with a story waiting to be uncovered. The dark-haired Cleric is secretive and more than a little sarcastic, but she can also be a cooperative and capable member of your adventuring party. Whether your interest is in combat or canoodling, there are plenty of reasons to learn more about Shadowheart before your next journey to Baldur’s Gate.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access, so Shadowheart’s story is far from over. However, we’ve got all the info on her character sheet, approval guide, companion quests, and romance options so far. Be sure to check back in future for the most up-to-date Shadowheart content.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s Shadowheart:

Where to find Shadowheart

During Baldur’s Gate 3’s prologue, you’ll find Shadowheart trapped in a pod aboard the Mind Flayer Nautiloid. Place the right rune in a nearby console, and you’ll free the Cleric. She’ll then join your party as you escape from the spelljamming ship. After a successful escape, you’ll find Shadowheart unconscious on the Ravaged Beach, and she’ll offer to join your party as thanks for liberating her.

If you didn’t free Shadowheart on the Nautiloid, you’ll instead meet her outside of the abandoned ruins at the end of the Ravaged Beach. You may not have helped her out, but she’ll still offer to join you on your quest.

If you’ve still chosen to ignore Shadowheart (seriously, a bit rude), she’ll turn up again in the Druid’s Grove. She’s clearly very forgiving, as she’ll offer to join you again – though you’ll need to pass a persuasion check to recruit her if Lae’zel is with you.

Shadowheart character sheet

Race High Half-Elf Class Cleric Subclass Trickery Domain Deity Shar Background Urchin Strength 12 Dexterity 14 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 Constitution 14 Charisma 10

Shadowheart starts the game with boots, a chain shirt, a circlet, and a studded shield. She also has proficiency in Sleight of Hand, Stealth, Religion, and Insight.

Shadowheart companion quest

Shadowheart’s individual story quest is ‘Daughter of Darkness’, and it can be activated in chapter one, act one of Baldur’s Gate 3. The starting objective is as follows: “We recruited a Half-Elf named Shadowheart. She was also aboard the Nautiloid – and infected with a parasite”.

Completing Daughter of Darkness will further develop Shadowheart’s personal storyline. For example, you’ll need to further this companion quest to learn more about the deity she worships, the god of darkness, nights, secrets and loss – Shar.

Shadowheart approval guide

Your actions during Baldur’s Gate 3 will increase or decrease Shadowheart’s approval. The most obvious way you can boost Shadowheart’s opinion of you is by making yourself an enemy of the Githyanki companion, Lae’zel.

Shadowheart really hates Lae’zel. Pretty much any time you can disagree with, challenge, or humiliate her, Shadowheart’s approval goes up. This also means Shadowheart’s approval improves any time you prioritise finding a healer and decline other options (including the one suggested by Lae’zel).

Shadowheart generally responds positively to non-violent solutions to your party’s problems. Showing mercy after battle and using Persuasion or Deception rather than force boosts Shadowheart’s approval in multiple scenarios (though trying to sweet-talk an enemy of the party might not always be the way to go).

You can also level up your relationship by showing kindness to animals. Using Speak with Animal and Animal Handling earns her approval on multiple occasions, and being friendly with Scratch the dog is an easy way to win her over.

Obviously, any positive interactions with Lae’zel are going to put Shadowheart off. And, in addition to a few encounter-specific interactions, Shadowheart isn’t keen on any decision that openly humiliates you. Asked to smear poop on your face? Planning to walk in on an intimate troll moment? Don’t go there.

How to romance Shadowheart

The early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has pretty limited romance options for now, but you can score one tender moment with Shadowheart after completing the sub-story ‘Rescue the Druid Halsin’ as part of the ‘Removing the Parasite’ quest, as well as the ‘Save the Refugees’ quest.

Here’s the walkthrough on how to smooch your favourite Shar Cleric. First, ensure you have a positive relationship with Shadowheart, so your future advances aren’t rejected. Next, when speaking to Shadowheart at the campsite celebration, choose the following dialogue options:

Tieflings?

Are you worried Shar won’t approve?

I’d be glad to

I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night

Finally, use one of the bedrolls around the campfire, and choose to find Shadowheart rather than go to bed alone. You’ll be rewarded with a romantic waterfall encounter, and the pair of you will wake up together the next morning in a way that lets you know exactly what went down during the night. Pass an Insight check and you’ll notice Shadowheart seems up for another kiss or two.