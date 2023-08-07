Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel is a ruthless Githyanki soldier with one hell of a mean streak. She’s strong and agile, and she makes a powerful ally when fighting by your side. Learn to tolerate a bit of rudeness – and give her the right character build – and you’re in for exciting times with Lae’zel as a friend.

If you want to get the most out of your green Baldur’s Gate 3 companion, you’re in the right place. Want approval points to kickstart a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance? Need help optimizing Lae’zel’s Baldur’s Gate 3 class and Baldur’s Gate 3 race? All the key info can be found below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel stats

Here are the starting stats for Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Strength 17 Dexterity 13 Constitution 15 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

Additionally, Lae’zel begins the game with these skill proficiencies:

Athletics

Acrobatics

Survival

Intimidation

Her starting equipment includes Githanki Half Plate for DnD armor, leather boots, a longsword, and a shortbow.

How to recruit Lae’zel

You don’t exactly get a choice when it comes to recruiting Lae’zel. You’ll run into her while trying to escape the Mind Flayer 5e ship, and she asserts that staying together is key to your survival. This works for all of five minutes, as Lae’zel mysteriously goes missing once you’ve made it back to Faerûn.

If you want to go after Lae’zel and recruit her again, you’ll need to explore the Ravaged Beach. She’s to the west of the chapel and slightly north of the area where you first meet Gale. Some DnD Tieflings have her in a sticky situation, so you’ll need to help her out if you want her back in your party.

Lae’zel personal quest

Before we begin, beware of spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lae’zel’s personal quest, ‘The Githyanki Warrior’, begins when you release her from the Tieflings. She is adamant that the way to rid you of the Mind Flayer tadpoles is to reach a Githyanki crèche. One is rumored to be nearby – you’ll need to find a Tiefling called Zorru to learn more.

You can find Zorru in the nearby Druid Grove, and he’ll tell you more about a group of Githyanki who travelled through the area. Head northeast from the Druid Grove to the Mountain Pass.

Here you’ll find a Githyanki patrolling the area – they won’t tell you the location of the crèche, but they will show that the Githyanki might not be as helpful as Lae’zel first guessed. Oh, and they’re looking for an artifact that another companion happens to be carrying.

The crèche itself can be found on The Risen Road, which means skipping over to a new map. Carry on up the Mountain Pass, and you’ll be there in no time.

Lae’zel approval

Gaining Lae’zel’s approval is actually pretty simple – submit. She’s a ruthless warrior with very little regard for the Faerûn way of doing things, so she’ll expect you to ignore any alternative quests to cure your Mind Flayer tadpole. She’s also very proud to be a Githyanki, so be sure not to criticize her community.

There’s another surefire way to get Lae’zel to like you, and that’s to annoy Shadowheart as much as humanly possible. The two constantly butt heads, so upsetting the DnD Cleric is a win in Lae’zel’s books.

How Lae’zel gains Inspiration

Lae’zel is Githyanki DnD Fighter with the Soldier DnD background. Inspiring her often requires great feats of violence like killing a powerful enemy or killing a great number of enemies. You can also inspire her by showing reverence for duty as a soldier would. Encouraging others to train hard or stay and fight with their people should do the trick.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel builds

There are three Fighter subclasses to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, but only two are really viable for Lae’zel builds. The Eldritch Knight 5e uses Intelligence as its spellcasting modifier, and Lae’zel isn’t naturally gifted in this department. You’re also likely to have spellcasters in your party already, so there’s less need for Lae’zel to fill a magical role.

The Champion is a solid subclass if you want to keep things really simple. However, while an improved chance of critical hits is nice, the extra proficiencies it grants you aren’t particularly helpful when Lae’zel already has proficiency in the most important Strength and Dexterity based skills.

We’d recommend sticking with the Battlemaster subclass for Lae’zel. This opens up a range of Maneuvers to choose from, each of which provides an interesting new power for Lae’zel to flaunt in battle. Menacing Strike and Riposte are both pretty potent, so prioritize these.

