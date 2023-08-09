Baldur’s Gate 3 patch stops genitals poking out of your armor

Larian Studio’s latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 fixes over 300 bugs. Alongside the expected collection of miscellaneous crashes and errors, there are a couple of eyebrow raising changes. For instance, the patch notes tell us that until now Githyanki penises C and D would clip through some Githyanki clothing – a very embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. And for some reason one specific Baldur’s Gate 3 class and race combo, the male Gnome Sorcerer, was missing its underwear.

After reading this, we were obviously keen to see what was so special about Gith penises C and D, compared to A and B. But after diving into the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creator ourselves, we were left none the wiser – they all seem pretty much the same size and general shape, with only minor variation, so it’s unclear why some would clip and others would not. A mystery!

Other notable corrections in BG3 Hotfix 2, which was released on August 8, include solving “an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat”.

And there are lots of changes regarding the game’s cinematic cutscenes, preventing the camera facing the wrong direction, or companions blocking the ‘lens’, for instance. One that amuses us is Larian has fixed awkward pauses and long silences “in over 200 dialogues”, and adding “pained grunts” to a couple of strenuous scenes.

More fun fixes include “Sceleritas Fel standing a little too close for comfort”, “Kagha’s eyes rolling backwards à la Exorcist after the goblin leaders are defeated”, and the “players’ feet sliding around in the dialogue with Jaheira after combat at Last Light.” It seems these character models just will not behave!

You can check out the full patch notes yourself over on Steam – though we’ve now told you all the fun bits. Don’t miss our guides to all the Baldur’s Gate 3 feats and Baldur’s Gate 3 companions if you’re still finding your (now less slidy) feet with the title. Or if you’re interested in how the game can be changed, you might be more intrigued by these Baldur’s Gate 3 mods.