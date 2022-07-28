Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantastic DnD RPG, but no game is perfect. There can always be improvements or additions, which is why exactly why mods exist. Developer Larian Studios has always been pro-modding, and says that Baldurs’ Gate 3 will have mod support upon full release, just like its previous game Divinity Original Sin.

While the game is still in early access right now, and the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is a long way off, that hasn’t stopped its voracious modding community. You can already find plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods out and about, covering everything from cosmetic tweaks, to balance changes, to new content such as spells and items.

Whether you’re a Baldur’s Gate 3 veteran, looking to add a little more spice to your favourite game, or just a mod aficionado who never plays their PC games vanilla, this guide will fill you in on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods you should try. We’ve included the most popular BG3 mods on the market (obviously they’re all free though) spanning a wide range of interesting mod types.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access, it’s getting fairly regular updates. A word to the wise, then, make sure when you’re installing Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, that they’re updated to be compatible with your current version of the game.

Now without further ado…

These are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods

Customizer’s Compendium

Unless you’re the DM (or responsible for bringing the snacks) the most important part of preparing for any D&D game is character creation. That’s true in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well, where you surely want to make the character you’ll be playing for hours look just right.

Baldur’s Gate 3 already has a pretty good character creator, but Customizer’s Compendium adds a ton of new options. With its help you’ll be able to give your tiefling horns that are the perfect kind of curvy, or provide your elf with the ideal haircut.

LvlUp

As you’re probably aware, in Baldur’s Gate 3 early access, the level cap is set pretty low. Right now, you can only go up to level 4, after which the only way to make your character stronger is to find new items and equipment.

LvlUp is a pretty ambitious Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, as its goal is to raise the max level all the way to 20, like in D&D 5e, and provide character progression for every Baldur’s Gate 3 class. This includes providing new, more powerful spells for Wizards and other spellcasting classes, giving Fighters extra attacks, and a whole heap of other changes. If you want to make your BG3 character super powerful, this is the mod for you.

It’s worth noting that this mod is currently only compatible with Patch 7. Its creator says the new Patch 8 version will be released under a new name: BG3 Beyond.

Basket full of equipment

We always love mods that add more stuff to a game, and Basket Full of Equipment is just that for Baldur’s Gate 3. Adding over 500 new pieces of equipment to the game, this mod is perfect if you want to play dress up with your character. It’s updated to Patch 8, though the mod maker says the latest patch has messed up a lot of the colours of equipment.

There are a few custom spells in the basket – mostly cosmetic related, such as a spell to clean your party of blood and grime, or to hide a character while taking screenshots. There’s also a NSFW version of this mod that lets you dress up your characters (extra) sexy, if that’s your kinda thing.

5e spells

We’ve said it previously, and we’ll say it again: Baldur’s Gate 3 does a brilliant job of emulating the feel of D&D 5e. That said, while it includes many of the best DnD spells, much of the spell list is missing. If only there was a mod, perhaps named something nice and straightforward like 5e spells, that could fill in the gaps.

Oh look! From fireball to power word kill, 5e spells has all the best… 5e spells. It contains dozens of spells and cantrips in total, sure to keep any Sorcerer busy.