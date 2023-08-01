Consume tadpoles to access Baldur’s Gate 3’s Mind Flayer powers

A Larian blog post from July 31 confirms exactly what Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayer powers will look like for players. Give in to the mysterious powers of your tadpole, and you’ll unlock a secret Baldur’s Gate 3 skill tree that lets you perform supernatural feats of manipulation, healing, psionics, or damage-dealing – you can even turn into a literal Displacer Beast 5e.

Larian says there are 25 Mind Flayer abilities, and each parasite you consume unlocks one new skill. You’ll find these parasites across the Forgotten Realms in jars and the brains of other Mind Flayer victims. The player character also doesn’t have to be the only person munching on tadpoles – if you can talk them into it, other party members can access the powers too.

The cost? Devour as many squishy parasites as you can find, and avoid meeting the eyes of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions who don’t approve of your actions (we know Shadowheart is going to hate this).

Oh, and you might actually turn into a hybrid Mind Flayer monster. The exact complications of these experiments remain a surprise.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date just a few days away, Larian has also shared some important details for launch day. Firstly, there’ll be no pre-loading of the game before launch time – and with 122GB of game to download, day-one players will need to be prepared. Any Early Access save you have won’t be compatible with the final release version, but Larian says “so much has changed that it’s really worth it to start afresh”.

If you buy Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, Larian confirms you’ll have both PC and Mac access. Plus, BG3 will run on Steam Deck and offers cross-save compatibility. You can read more about the upcoming launch in Larian’s blog post.

