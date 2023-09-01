The silliest bug fixes in Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 2

On August 31, Baldur’s Gate 3 publisher Larian Studios dropped some detailed notes about the now-released BG3 patch 2 – and they include some pretty bizarre bug fixes. Along with the performance boosts and fan requests BG3 patch 2 promised, Larian has done battle with cumbersome corpses, polymorphed sheep, and invisible hair. We’ve combed through the latest Steam community update to find the funniest fixes.

Death seems to cause plenty of problems in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the patch 2 bug fixes reflect this. Some of these are pretty mundane – Larian has stopped dead bodies rolling saving throws, and it’s now more difficult to accidentally pocket a cadaver. Plus, one particular character in the game has been declared “no longer too stubborn to die”, getting downed at zero hit points as they’re expected to do.

However, Larian has also had to find workarounds for the strange ways players like to play with corpses. “Putting a dead character in a container and then yeeting that container into a chasm will no longer permanently destroy the character”, the patch explains. Plus, “If you dismiss your companion to camp and shove them into a chasm, Withers will now be able to resurrect them… so you can shove them into a chasm again, probably.”

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions have also seen a few bug fixes. Choosing to hide a party member’s helmet during dialogue should no longer delete their hair. Plus, if you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op and watching an Origin character’s introduction, your co-player’s button prompts will no longer send Astarion or Lae’zel whizzing around mid-speech.

And then there’s the sheep. “Savegames will now save under your character’s name even if you’re polymorphed”, Larian says. “No more savegames called ‘Sheep’ – unless, of course, that’s your character’s name.”

Patch 2 arrives just days before the PS5 Baldur’s Gate 3 release date. While we didn’t experience too many bugs during our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, we’re looking forward to an even more polished adventure with our Baldur’s Gate 3 party. You can see the full details of the patch in Larian’s Steam community post.