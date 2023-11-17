Baldur’s Gate 3’s physical edition looks surprisingly brilliant

Larian has announced a new physical edition of Baldur's Gate 3, and for just $10 more than the digital game, you get a bunch of goodies.

Baldurs Gate 3 - bundle with a bunch of physical BG3 goodies
Baldur's Gate 3 

Larian Studios, creator of Baldur’s Gate 3, is bringing out a new deluxe version of its much-celebrated DnD game, which comes on a physical disc and with loads of additional merch, from maps to stickers. Priced at $79.99, the deluxe physical edition is available to preorder from Larian’s store, as of November 16. And at that price, we’re frankly shocked by how much is included.

For context, at $80, the physical release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is $20 more than the base game, and only $10 more than the digital deluxe edition. You’ll get all the bonus content from that deluxe edition like the digital art book, soundtrack, and some in-game items and cosmetics, but you also get to enjoy your DnD game on a disc. On top of that, there’s a surprising amount of bonus material that comes to you in that mysterious DnD plane: the real world.

Baldurs Gate 3 - bundle with a bunch of physical BG3 goodies, labelled

It’s all being shipped out in Q1 2024. As well as a physical disc, for the extra ten bucks, you get two sew-on patches – to pledge your allegiance to the Flaming Fists or the Absolute. You get 32 stickers, a gorgeous poster, a box that looks like a cool fantasy book, and a physical CD of the game’s soundtrack.

The highlight though, has to be a lovely double sided DnD map, that shows all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s locations. If you’re still wondering how long is Baldur’s Gate 3 – just take a look at that map, and all the many, many places you can visit.

We’re used to physical editions of games being at least $25 more expensive, so this was honestly a surprise, though with shipping costs, you’re probably going to end up paying a little bit more.

BG3 map physical version

With so much content available and at a reasonably low price, we’d be surprised if copies of the physical edition aren’t snapped up swiftly. Already, it looks like the PS5 version has had a restock, and Larian has said on Twitter today that it’s “working on releasing more stock” ASAP.

It’s worth noting that the PC version isn’t some superpowered CD-ROM. It’s more like a mock-up: the disc comes with a Steam key inside and a custom installer. Which makes sense, as you’d need so many discs for this huge install – even for console, you need two discs to install it on PS5 and three for XBOX Series X.

If you want more games like Baldur’s Gate 3, we have a list of the best CRPGs of all time. Or if you want some tips for your playthrough, here’s our guide to all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions.

Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, and enjoys old school DnD. One of nature's born dabblers, you can probably find him building a Commander deck that will never be finished, or flicking through an RPG book that won't make it to the table - when he's not puzzling out the complexities of the latest Paradox DLC. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints.