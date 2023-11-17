Baldur’s Gate 3’s physical edition looks surprisingly brilliant

Larian Studios, creator of Baldur’s Gate 3, is bringing out a new deluxe version of its much-celebrated DnD game, which comes on a physical disc and with loads of additional merch, from maps to stickers. Priced at $79.99, the deluxe physical edition is available to preorder from Larian’s store, as of November 16. And at that price, we’re frankly shocked by how much is included.

For context, at $80, the physical release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is $20 more than the base game, and only $10 more than the digital deluxe edition. You’ll get all the bonus content from that deluxe edition like the digital art book, soundtrack, and some in-game items and cosmetics, but you also get to enjoy your DnD game on a disc. On top of that, there’s a surprising amount of bonus material that comes to you in that mysterious DnD plane: the real world.

It’s all being shipped out in Q1 2024. As well as a physical disc, for the extra ten bucks, you get two sew-on patches – to pledge your allegiance to the Flaming Fists or the Absolute. You get 32 stickers, a gorgeous poster, a box that looks like a cool fantasy book, and a physical CD of the game’s soundtrack.

The highlight though, has to be a lovely double sided DnD map, that shows all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s locations. If you’re still wondering how long is Baldur’s Gate 3 – just take a look at that map, and all the many, many places you can visit.

We’re used to physical editions of games being at least $25 more expensive, so this was honestly a surprise, though with shipping costs, you’re probably going to end up paying a little bit more.

With so much content available and at a reasonably low price, we’d be surprised if copies of the physical edition aren’t snapped up swiftly. Already, it looks like the PS5 version has had a restock, and Larian has said on Twitter today that it’s “working on releasing more stock” ASAP.

It’s worth noting that the PC version isn’t some superpowered CD-ROM. It’s more like a mock-up: the disc comes with a Steam key inside and a custom installer. Which makes sense, as you’d need so many discs for this huge install – even for console, you need two discs to install it on PS5 and three for XBOX Series X.

