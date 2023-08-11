Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements

If you’re wondering about Baldur’s Gate 3’s system requirements you’ve come to the right place. We’ll let you know exactly what kit your PC needs to be packing before it can tackle the dazzling sights and sounds of Larian’s Dungeons and Dragons RPG.

So, you’re ready to pick your Baldur’s Gate 3 class and dive in to meet all those lovely Baldur’s Gate 3 companions? Before you purchase the game you’ll need to know whether your PC can run BG3. The good news is that, as long as your machine isn’t still at Level 1, you shouldn’t struggle to at least meet the minimum requirements to run the thing.

To run Baldur’s Gate 3, nothing too beastly or state of the art is required – in fact, many key components can be about a decade old. Processors on par with the 2014 Intel Core i5 4690 and a Graphics card at the level of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 are what Larian Studios feels is the minimum required to get the game running on low settings at 30 FPS.

It’s likely you’ll meet that, and so in fact the real test here is probably going to be storage space. BG3 is a big game – probably because Baldur’s Gate 3’s length is dozens of hours, and so Larian suggests you need a whopping 150 GB free to install the game. In fact, the download size seems to actually be about 120 GB, but that’s no small fish. You may well have to uninstall some of the less-played games in your Steam library to free up space for this behemoth of an RPG.

Minimum Recommended RAM 8 GB 16 GB Graphics Card Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM) Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM) Processor Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350 Intel i7 8700K / AMD R5 3600 File Size 150 GB 150 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

While low-end PCs can meet Baldur’s Gate 3’s system requirements, if you want to run Baldur’s Gate 3 at max settings, you’ll need something a little beefier. A graphics card on par with the GeForce RTX 2060 Super and a processor matching the Intel Core i7-8700K will not only make the game much prettier, it will also allow you to boost the FPS to extremely high levels. Speaking of which, Baldur’s Gate 3 supports DLSS, which you can use to further jack up the frame rate.

If you want to know for sure whether your PC meets Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements you can test it out at PC Game Benchmark.

If you’re sure you’ve got a machine that can run BG3, then while you’re waiting for the install to finished – those 150-odd GB do take a while – why not read our Baldur’s Gate 3 review so you know what to expect? Or prepare for the game with a deeper dive into companions like Shadowheart, Halsin, and Astarion. If you’re planning a multiplayer campaign, make sure and read our tips on playing Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op.