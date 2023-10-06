Best Halloween Lego sets for 2023

The spooky season is upon us, so it’s time to build the best Halloween Lego sets! Time to cozy up on the sofa, fill the room with eerie candlelight and put on a classic spooky flick like Hocus Pocus while getting lost in a horror Lego creation.

If you’re in the mood for some spine-tingling fun, we’ve selected the best Lego sets that exude spooky vibes to get you into the Halloween spirit. And if the frights become too much to handle, don’t worry; you can always explore our recommendations for the best Disney Lego sets or the best cheap Lego sets for a distraction. There’s no judgment here. But if you’re up for a thrilling ride, read on for our top horror-themed picks, we’ve included Lego sets for adults and children alike.

The best Lego horror sets are:

1. Lego Haunted House

The best Lego horror set.

Lego Haunted House specs:

Model number 10273 Build time Roughly 8 hours to build Number of pieces 3231 Number of minifigures 10

The Haunted House is the quintessential spooky Lego set! Known as the Manor von Barron, this eerie theme-park ride is filled with spine-tingling moments. It’s a nostalgic nod to classic Lego adventure sets, meticulously crafted with adults in mind, and serves as an electrifying centerpiece for display that’s sure to capture attention.

The Haunted House stands at 68cm in height, 25cm in width, and 25cm in depth. Once opened, it reveals a wealth of intricate details. Among its features are a pipe organ, the ghostly glowing portrait of Von Barron, and a treasure trove of relics like The Face of Sphinx, The Idol of Everest, and The Orb of OGEL. The set also includes interactive elements such as a functional free-fall ride, automatic doors atop the tower, and haunted front doors that mysteriously close. Additionally, it offers a diverse range of minifigures, including a character in a wheelchair.

Furthermore, this set offers the option of motorization using components from the Powered Up range. This feature lets you control the lift via an app, adding an exciting interactive element. The set includes a light brick, enhancing its visual appeal. As for the building experience, it offers an enjoyable build. However, it’s important to note that this set will be retired soon, so act fast if you want to add it to your collection.

2. Halloween Cat and Mouse Set

The Halloween Cat and Mouse Set is the most adorable spooky set.

Halloween Cat and Mouse Set specs:

Model number 40570 Build time Roughly 30 minutes Number of pieces 328 Number of minifigures 0

Indeed, this set is absolutely adorable and serves as a charming display piece to express your fondness for the spooky season. While black cats have often been linked to superstitions, it’s hard to believe that these cute creatures could bring anything but joy.

In this set, featuring a mouse seeking refuge in a pumpkin while being playfully pursued by a little black cat, you have the perfect Halloween homage. The set’s sturdiness ensures a stable display. Standing at over 8.5 cm tall and composed of 329 pieces, it provides an enjoyable and relatively quick building experience.

This set is super cheap, making it perfect for a quick Halloween gift or charming decoration. And who knows – this little black cat might just bring good luck to your spooky celebrations.

3. Lego Hogwarts Castle Grounds

The Hogwarts Castle Grounds is the most impressive horror set.

Lego Hogwarts Castle Grounds specs:

Model number 76419 Build time Roughly 4 hours Number of pieces 2660 Number of minifigures 1

“Troll. Troll in the dungeon! Thought you ought to know!” shouted Quirrel on Halloween night before dramatically fainting. Imagine experiencing Halloween in the wizarding world with floating jack-o-lanterns and a massive feast with carrot cake, treacle tart, and mounds of sweets. This is why the Hogwarts Castle makes our list. It is a truly stunning display item that exudes Halloween vibes.

This scale model masterfully captures the essence of the iconic castle in intricate Lego detail. It faithfully represents the entire castle, including the Main Tower, Astronomy Tower, Great Hall, greenhouses, The Black Lake, and the Boathouse. The set is brimming with delightful references to the Harry Potter series. You can construct the Whomping Willow, complete with a crashed Ford Anglia, recreate the Durmstrang Ship and the Beauxbatons flying carriage, and explore iconic locations like the Chamber of Secrets, the Winged Room, and the beloved Potions Classroom.

This set offers exceptional value for the money. With a generous piece count of 2660, it allows you to embark on a truly magical building experience. Once completed, the set measures an impressive 21cm in height, 35cm in width, and 25cm in depth, making it a striking display piece. As an added bonus, it includes a golden statue Minifigure of the Hogwarts architect, adding a touch of enchantment to your collection. To quote Madame Maxim “la c’est magnifique!”

4. Lego Stranger Things Upside Down

The most spooky TV tie-in.

Lego Stranger Things: Upside Down specs:

Model number 75810 Build time Roughly 5 hours Number of pieces 2287 Number of minifigures 8

Transport yourself back to the 80s– a time of satanic panic, Margaret Thatcher, and questionable hairstyles– with the Stranger Things Upside Down Lego set. This versatile set truly shines as a display piece, effectively offering two unique scenes in one. You can flip the set to reveal either the sinister, otherworldly realm of the upside-down or the more familiar reality on top. Alternatively, you can rotate it to showcase either the exterior or the detailed interior of the house.

This set boasts an impressive lineup of 8 minifigures. You get Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce, Chief Hopper, and the pièce de résistance, the Demogorgon. Accompanied by a slew of accessories such as Lucas’s slingshot, Hopper’s coffee mug, and Eleven’s iconic Eggo Waffle. Furthermore, the set is teeming with references from the illuminated alphabet wall in the living room to the Mind Flayer drawing in the attic, not to mention the inclusion of Hopper’s police car.

With a substantial piece count of 2287, this set stands over 32cm tall, 44cm wide, and 21cm deep. It even includes a display plaque for showcasing 4 minifigures. However, please note that this set is now retired, which might make it slightly challenging to find. Due to its retired status, it can command a somewhat inflated price, but for die-hard Stranger Things enthusiasts, the investment is undoubtedly worthwhile.

5. Venomised Groot

This is the scariest Marvel Lego set.

Venomised Groot specs:

Model number 76249 Build time Roughly 1 hour Number of pieces 630 Number of minifigures 0

Hosting a symbiote is a terrifying concept, but perhaps the idea of our beloved Guardian of the Galaxy, Baby Groot, being “venomized” is even more unsettling. After all, the phrase “we are venom” doesn’t quite carry the same charm and adorableness as “we are Groot.”

This figure features movable arms, legs, hips, and head. You can even modify it further with additional bricks to fully transform Groot into Venom. Standing at a height of 27cm, this figure masterfully captures the essence of the “venomized” Baby Groot, complete with a long tongue, sharp teeth, and menacing tentacles, all while staying true to Baby Groot’s authentic appearance.

This unique set is designed for both on-the-go play and as a fabulous display item, making it versatile for different preferences. While it’s priced at £46.99, which may seem somewhat high, it’s important to note that it’s a fully licensed Marvel Lego product. With 630 pieces, it’s not particularly challenging to build but certainly provides an enjoyable and fun building experience for Marvel fans.

6. Lego Minecraft: The Pumpkin Farm

The best Lego horror set based on a video game.

Lego Minecraft: The Pumpkin Farm specs:

Model number 21248 Build time Roughly 1 hour Number of pieces 257 Number of minifigures 2

Nothing says Halloween quite like a pumpkin, am I right? Originally, jack-o-lanterns were made out of turnips or potatoes. When Irish immigrants arrived in America and discovered pumpkins, however, the Jack-o-lantern was born as we know it today. Gosh, imagine carving a potato on Halloween. (I would rather turn it onto chips personally.) In Minecraft, you can make a pumpkin house! And this set does just that.

The Pumpkin Farm costs a very reasonable $39.99 (£31.99) and is readily available from the Lego website. You get a lot for your money with this set. It includes a pumpkin house, a tree area, and a little pumpkin farm. It also comes with Steve and a witch. Of course, this set also features a plethora of accessories including a boat, treasure chest, carved pumpkin, pumpkin pie, and potion.

The Pumpkin House is very pleasing to the eye. Turn it around to reveal a well-detailed interior featuring a bed and furnace, reminiscent of what you’d find in the game. This set measures 11cm in height, 27cm in width, and 14cm in depth, providing a compact yet delightful piece of Minecraft-inspired decor. With 257 pieces, it’s a satisfying build. Whether you want to showcase a spooky Halloween tribute solo or combine it with other sets from the range, the Pumpkin House is a fantastic addition for Minecraft fans and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

7. Lego Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

The Hocus Pocus set is the most thrilling horror set.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage specs:

Model number 21341 Build time Roughly 6 hours Number of pieces 2316 Number of minifigures 6

Taking inspiration from the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, this Lego Ideas set is a true labor of love, created by fans for fans. It’s a delightful trip down memory lane, especially considering that it’s been 30 years since the film’s release. Building it while watching the movie is a perfect way to immerse yourself in the nostalgic magic.

The gate build also doubles as a minifigure display stand. With measurements of over 27cm in height, 26cm in width, and 24cm in depth, it’s quite a grand piece. The sister’s cottage opens in various ways to reveal its meticulously detailed interior. For instance, lifting the roof exposes the witches’ bedroom, complete with a triple bed, a cage, and creepy spiderwebs. You can even detach the side room where Dani was captured by the witches. A light brick is included, casting a spectral glow under the cauldron, and turning the water wheel produces pink “smoke” from the chimney. The attention to detail in this set is truly impressive.

This set features 6 minifigures, Winifred, Sarah, Mary, Max, Dani, and Allison as well as a Thackery Binx figure in cat form. Accessory-wise, this set has a lot, such as a green lightning spell, Dani’s Halloween pumpkin bucket, and a broom. And of course, the vacuum cleaner one of the sisters uses to fly!

8. Lego Mini Disney The Haunted Mansion

This set is the best value for money.

Lego Mini Disney Haunted Mansion specs:

Model number 40521 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 680 Number of Minifigures 1

Lego has a collection of Mini Disney Lego sets, including the Mini Castle and the Mini Palace of Agrabah. It’s no surprise that The Haunted Mansion, inspired by the Disney Land Park ride, has joined the lineup. This set effortlessly evokes memories of boarding the ride and being guided through eerie chambers by a mysterious disembodied voice. It captures the chilling essence of the attraction beautifully.

This model is a delightful display piece, measuring 14cm high, 12cm wide, and 12cm deep, with a total of 680 pieces. It’s a straightforward and enjoyable build, creating a charming and compact display item.

Part of the interior is viewable from the back revealing the dining room, a chandelier, and a gallery. Fans of the ride will recognize iconic paintings like the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota and Silas Crump. You even get an exclusive Butler Minifigure. The instruction booklet adds to the experience with fun information about the ride, making this set not only an enjoyable build but also a delightful homage to the Haunted Mansion ride.

How we picked the best horror Lego sets

When putting this list together there were several key points that helped qualify the inclusion of certain sets. For instance, authenticity is paramount. Does the set look like it’s on-screen or real-life-counterpart? If so, that’s a big tick from us! Likewise, we also take into consideration building complexity. We like a variation. After all, not everyone wants a list of sets that are super complicated to build or on the flip side, just relaxing. Value for money also comes into the mix, as we want the best for our buck. And last, but not least, we take into consideration variety. We don’t just stick to the same kind of set. We like to explore the whole world of Lego to find the best sets.

