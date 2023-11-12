Best Lego Advent Calendars for 2023

Nothing heightens the countdown to Christmas like the best Lego Advent Calendars. Each of the 24 doors reveals a mini Lego treat, and you can keep and display these daily surprises to create a lasting holiday tradition that grows year by year.

Lego has introduced a diverse range of advent calendars for 2023, from your favorite major movies and . Discover these new options alongside some of our all-time favorites from previous years below. If you’re seeking further holiday inspiration, be sure to explore our best Lego Christmas sets and best Disney Lego sets too, and for all ages, our list of the best Lego sets for adults.

The best Lego Advent Calendars are:

1. Lego City Advent Calendar 2023

The best of the lot.

Lego City Advent Calendar 2023 specs:

Model number 60381 Number of pieces 258 Number of minifigures 7 (and a snowman) Recommended age 5+

Lego City is a range that brings to life the bustling urban landscape and features a wide range of Lego sets. These sets depict various aspects of city living, including city and emergency services like police and fire departments, as well as airports, trains, construction sites, and civilian services. What do city folk also like? Christmas of course, therefore, it is very fitting that the range has an advent calendar chock full of Christmas wonder.

This is one of the cheaper Lego advent calendars. The Lego City advent calendar is packed with Christmas cheer. It contains 258 pieces and includes all the gubbins to get you in the spirit. It contains many fun characters like Mr. and Mrs Claus, a carol singer, an ice hockey player as well as an ice sculptor minifigure, a snowman, a reindeer, a puppy, and a kitten as well as many mini-builds. Remember, a Lego dog, isn’t just for Christmas.

2. Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar 2023

An epic gift for Marvel fans.

Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar 2023 specs:

Model number 76267 Number of pieces 243 Number of minifigures 7 Recommended age 7+

Question, is Iron Man 3 a Christmas film? It was released in April but heavily references Christmas. When accessed in the same way as Die Hard, surely this is a Christmas film too? But I digress, this holiday season sees the release of The Marvels! Oh, how very Marvel-ous! To help us get in both the holiday and superhero spirit the Marvel Avengers advent calendar is a good one! Whack on Iron Man 3 and let in the Christmas cheer!

This calendar contains 243 pieces. It costs $44.99 (£29.99) and is readily available from the Lego website. The calendar contains 7 Minifigures, Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man, and Black Widow. It features mini-builds and accessories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of which is a mini Quinjet and Hydra Train! You even get Caps Shield and Mjolnir. Did I mention Spiddy sports an adorable Christmas jumper too? There is something wholesome about a superhero in a Christmas jumper!

3. Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023

The most magical.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 specs:

Model number 76418 Number of pieces 227 Number of minifigures 6 Recommended age 7+

The Harry Potter series is a classic to either watch or read over the festive period. Should you turn your telly on over Christmas, guesses are at least one channel is playing one of the films. This set contains 227 pieces and costs $44.99 (£29.99). It is readily available on the Lego website and is a must-have for all Harry Potter fans.

This calendar offers 6 minifigures, with a special appearance by Aberforth Dumbledore, who has never featured in any set before! The gang is featured in winter wear, kitted out with hats and scarves to exude that wintery cozy feeling. In addition, it boasts 18 mini-builds that beautifully encapsulate the charm of Hogsmeade, including models from the Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog’s Head Inn, Zonko’s Joke Shop, and the beloved Honeydukes. Gosh, I wish Honeydukes was real! The Lego Bertie Botts box and chocolate frog are a wonderful addition to this set for sure!

4. Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023

The most expansive.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 specs:

Model number 75366 Number of pieces 320 Number of minifigures 8 (including festive Gonk and Pit droids) Recommended age 6+

Celebrate space Christmas! Or rather celebrate the Wookie Holiday, Life Day, a day of joy and harmony. Sounds a lot like Christmas if you ask me? This calendar costs $44.99 (£29.99) and is available straight from the Lego website. It contains 320 pieces. What’s more, you can add these bits and bobs to any of the best Lego Star Wars sets you may already have. Why not have Emperor Palpatine join Rey and Chewy on the Millennium Falcon for Christmas Dinner?

The calendar features eight minifigures including an Ewok and a Pit Droid, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, and an Omega with a sled. But the true treasure is Emperor Palpatine sporting a lovely red Christmas jumper with the Death Star on it! This set also features an impressive 15 mini-builds including The Justifier, a STAP speeder, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, Clone Command Centre, and an Ewok village.

5. Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2023

The most wholesome.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2023 specs:

Model number 41758 Number of pieces 231 Number of minifigures 10 Recommended age 6+

So what is Lego Friends about? Well, it follows a group of best friends as they embark on adventures and solve problems in their hometown, Heartlake City. If that isn’t wholesome, I do not know what is and you cannot spell wholesome without Christmas… well you can literally, but figuratively the Christmas period is a time of joy, friendship, and eating way too many mince pies.

The set contains 231 pieces and is readily available from the Lego website. It includes an impressive 10 Lego Friends characters. What makes this calendar different from other years? This calendar celebrates the pets of Heartlake City. This calendar includes many animal figures. Plus look at the tiny pet food bowl! It’s so adorable! Again, remember a Lego dog isn’t just for Christmas!

6. Lego City Advent Calendar 2022

Packed with Christmas goodies.

Lego City Advent Calendar 2022 specs:

Model number 60352 Number of pieces 287 Number of minifigures 6 Recommended age 5+

The 2023 Lego City calendar is so good, we had to include the version from 2022 too! While they belong to the same series, the contents of these calendars differ significantly. Despite both featuring Santa, their mini-builds are unique. They each include a Christmas tree but with distinct designs. Moreover, the 2022 calendar boasts 5 characters from the Lego City Adventures TV series. This Calendar contains 287 pieces and can be found on Amazon for under $50.00 (£30). Not bad considering it’s a retired product.

Why not incorporate these festive Lego pieces into your existing sets? Imagine a little Christmas tree adorning the area outside the Natural History Museum. Place Santa Claus on the roof of the Simpson’s Lego house. If you want a dedicated Christmas corner, lay out all the Lego pieces on the included playmat, which conveniently unfolds from the front of the box to reveal the calendar windows. The possibilities are as endless as your imagination!

7. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022

This Advent Calendar is the best for minifigures.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 specs:

Model number 75340 Number of pieces 329 Number of minifigures 8 (including R2D2 and a Gonk droid) Recommended age 6+

It would appear that the Force is strong with this holiday season. Not only is this year’s Star Wars calendar a winner, but the 2022 version is also fabulous. This calendar is available on Amazon for around $70 (£50), and while this is higher than its RRP, it is another retired product. It varies greatly from the 2023 version, so why not treat yourself and a loved one to a Star Wars advent? Or even treat yourself to both!

It contains 328 pieces. What makes this advent calendar truly unique is the C3PO and R2D2 minifigures wearing Christmas jumpers! You also get Darth Vader sporting a summer outfit. Why? Why not? On top of these, you get a further five, meaning the calendar has eight minifigures in total including a Snowtropper, Luke Skywalker, and a Battle Droid. It contains 10 mini-build vehicles including Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Lukes Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-Wing, TIE Interceptor, and Hoth AT-ST. May the festivities be with you, always.

8. Lego Guardians Of The Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022

This is the quirkiest.

Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 specs:

Model number 76231 Number of pieces 268 Number of minifigures 6 Recommended age 6+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special instantly became a classic. It is one we watched several times last year and we will be sure to rewatch it countless times this holiday season. This set is sure to help Lego Mantis and Lego Drax track down Lego Kevin Bacon to help Lego Star-lord feel festive!

This set is very unique. Usually, Lego releases a Marvel advent calendar that features all our favorite heroes, however in 2022, Lego treated us to a calendar devoted to one franchise. This set contains six amazing minifigures including Star-Lord, Rocket, and Mantis. You even get Drax in a Groot Christmas jumper and Groot as a Christmas tree! So adorable. This set costs slightly more than its RRP but Amazon is currently selling it for $40 (£31.99). It contains 268 pieces. It is a must-have for all fans of Guardians of the Galaxy!

How we picked the best Lego Advent Calendars

We wore our detective hats, Sherlock-style, to spot authenticity like a true sleuth on a case. No Lego impostors allowed here; we demand sets that pay homage to their real-world or on-screen inspirations. And speaking of coinage, we ensured you’d get the best bang for your Lego buck, because who wants to overpay for a blocky masterpiece, right? We sought sets from all corners, like a treasure hunt in a sprawling Lego city. It’s like we were on a mission to find the Holy Grail of Lego sets but with more bricks and fewer knights.

Worried the holiday season is going to be a bit too costly? Read our guide on the best cheap Lego sets for some bargain recommendations. On the flip side, if you want to get someone something really fancy, our list of the most expensive Lego sets is also worth a read.