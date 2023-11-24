Best Black Friday RPG sales that aren’t DnD 5e

Black Friday is as good a time as any to remind yourself that Dungeons and Dragons isn’t the only tabletop RPG out there. Roleplaying games of all genres, systems, and styles are heavily discounted for the holiday season.

We’ve turned to DriveThruRPG to hunt the best Black Friday tabletop RPG deals to be found between November 24 and 26. There’s not a DnD book in sight here – instead, we’ve collected digital copies of everything from The One Ring to Cyberpunk Red.

Here are the best tabletop RPG books in DriveThruRPG’s Black Friday sale:

Vaesen

Publisher Free League Publishing Genre Folk horror Discount 40%

Vaesen is the prime game of choice for lovers of mythology and mystery. Your group of friends are paranormal investigators, gifted with the ability to see supernatural beings. It lends itself well to monster-of-the-week campaigns, perfect for one shots or campaigns that can span as long as you like.

Thirsty Sword Lesbians

Publisher Evil Hat Productions Genre Fantasy / LGBTQ+ Discount 40%

Thirsty Sword Lesbians explores queer relationships in a world of swords and spellcasting. A new take on the Powered By The Apocalypse System, this is an RPG that prioritizes mood, storytelling, and character exploration over complex mechanics.

Mörk Borg

Publisher Free League Publishing Genre Fantasy/Horror Discount 40%

Mörk Borg is the tabletop RPG equivalent of a meat grinder. Its rules are simple, but its world is harsh. You can roll up a grim fantasy character in mere seconds, and once they’re thrown into a dungeon, they can die just as quickly. Back this up with some of the most gorgeous book art we’ve ever seen, and you’ve got a unique experience that’s both light and dark at the same time.

The One Ring

Publisher Free League Publishing Genre Fantasy Discount 20%

The One Ring captures much of what makes its source material, The Lord of the Rings, so great. Lovingly recreated lore is combined with thoughtful mechanics for exploration, treasure-hunting, and opposing the grim shadow of Sauron. It’s an elegantly designed RPG with a world you’ll love getting lost in.

Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Imperium Maledictum

Publisher Cubicle 7 Entertainment Genre Sci-fi Discount 20%

One of the more recent Warhammer 40k RPG is Imperium Maledictum. While there’s plenty of fighting for a trigger-happy wargaming to get into, this title encourages you to navigate the political and social intrigues of the Macharian Sector with a range of skills, not limited to war tactics. However you prefer to investigate unfolding events, you’ll find a lot to love here – even if you play as a tax auditor.

Cyberpunk RED

Publisher R. Talsorian Games Genre Sci-fi Discount 40%

Cyberpunk RED will naturally appeal to fans of the videogames it inspired, but plenty of other sci-fi fans will fall in love, too. The core book is filled with rich worldbuilding and engaging combat, allowing you to spend hours exploring a dystopian urban future where the lines between the organic and technological begin to blur.

