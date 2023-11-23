DnD books are 3-for-2 in this year’s Black Friday sale

This year, it’s worth doing a bit of dungeon-crawling when tracking down the best DnD Black Friday deals. Black Friday proper may not start until November 24, but some suppliers are already offering discounts, each with prices slashed in slightly different ways. We’ve gathered a few of the best deals available to early shoppers.

The best value for money seems to come from old reliable – Amazon. Each individual DnD book comes with its own discount (usually ranging from 40–50%), but there’s also a bigger reason to shop here. Amazon is offering a ‘three for the price of two’ deal, meaning you can grab one of your desired books for free.

If you’re only just learning how to play Dungeons and Dragons, the core rulebooks are all on sale. The Player’s Handbook has a 48% discount, the DM’s Guide is 44% off, and the Monster Manual is 45% cheaper this weekend.

A new version of these core books is arriving sometime in 2024 as part of the One DnD project, so now might not be the best time to invest in the basics. But if you’re dying to play some DnD campaigns before next year, these books are your best bet.

The next ‘edition-ish’ of Dungeons and Dragons will still be compatible with all other fifth edition books, so now’s the perfect time to pick up some supplements. Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything and Xanathar’s Guide to Everything are must-haves if you want more DnD classes options.

Tasha’s currently has a discount of 48% at $26.10, and Xanathar’s is 52% cheaper than usual with a price of $24.05.

If you’re after some new adventures, we’ve spied two of the best books from 2022 in the sale. Journeys through the Radiant Citadel offers a range of high-quality DnD one shots, while Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen features a full high fantasy war campaign.

The first of these is 45% off, and the latter comes with a 43% discount. If you aren’t swayed by our suggestions, here’s our Radiant Citadel review and Dragonlance review to tell you more.

Or, if you fancy an absolute classic, we highly recommend picking up Curse of Strahd. At 52% off, it’s a spooky steal.

Amazon isn’t the only one selling D&D books, of course. You could instead buy directly from Wizards of the Coast. Their discounts aren’t as impressive, and there are no free books on the table, but each title comes with a digital copy of the book – in case you prefer to play on virtual tabletops like Roll20.

For more D&D content, here’s all you need to know about DnD races and DnD backgrounds. After that, you should be ready to fill out a DnD character sheet.