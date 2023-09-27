Best cheap Nerf guns 2023

While many of the brand’s big blasters come with an eye-watering price tag, cheap Nerf guns can still offer plenty of power, performance, and (most importantly) fun. There are plenty of budget-friendly pistols that are worth far more than their asking price – and if you’re savvy, you can even find something flashier for minimal moolah. We’ve created a list of the best cheap Nerf guns to help you find your perfect plastic gun.

If money is no object, we’d recommend checking out our guide to the best Nerf guns of all time. And if money is really no object, we can recommend some other premium collector’s pieces – feast your eyes upon the most expensive Lego sets and the top rare Pokémon cards.

These are the best cheap Nerf guns to buy in 2023:

Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6

Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15

Nerf MicroShots 6-Blaster Bundle

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster

Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6

Despite being the cheapest option on this list, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 is one of our favorite Nerf guns ever. Period.

It’s not the most impressive blaster in terms of power or range, sure, but its FPS is much better than you’d expect from such an unassuming Nerf gun. This revolver-style blaster is also easy to use and feels super satisfying to fire, giving you the ability to fire darts rapidly with just the twitch of a finger.

If you’re looking for the perfect beginner – or bargain – blaster, this is the place to start. Minimal frills, but excellent performance and maximum fun.

Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster

For something slightly chunkier, try the Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster. This is another revolver-style blaster that lets you slam fire to offload six darts in rapid succession. You can comfortably wield it one-handed, and while you’ll need to reload fairly often, you can do so rapidly.

The Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster is one of the most reliable Nerf guns in this list. Its range, accuracy, and rate of fire are all impressive considering its low price. It’s also got top-tier visual design, with each of the available color options looking equally swish.

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

The Zombie Strike series adds an apocalyptic theme to your Nerf gun. They’re often splattered with bright colors or designed to have a “hand-made in the middle of a zombie attack” feel. We reckon the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster is the best of the bunch for bargain hunters.

As well as a quirky theme, the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster has everything you could want in a budget Nerf gun. It feels good to hold, and it’s pretty reliable when it comes to range, accuracy, and general sturdiness. The one downside is its dart capacity, which is lower than many other revolver-style blasters we’d recommend.

Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500

The Nerf Rival series was originally designed for older players and those with an interest in competitive play. Despite its low price, the Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 is still a worthy addition to the series. It offers excellent range and accuracy while also coming in a compact size.

The Nerf Rival Kronos uses high-impact rounds rather than regular Nerf darts, so you may have to invest in a new type of ammo. This is another blaster with a disappointing capacity though, as it only holds five rounds at a time.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15

There are many budget pistols out there, but finding a beefy blaster for cheap is a taller order. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 is your best option here.

This is a pump-action blaster with a rotating, 15-dart drum that consistently delivers on its promised 90ft range. It’s an ideal gun for outdoor play, as well as days when you want to pack a punch rather than pop with a pistol.

Nerf Elite Ace SD-1 Party Pack

If you’re shopping for more than one cheap Nerf gun, we recommend the Nerf Elite Ace SD-1 Party Pack. This gives you ten mini blasters and 20 darts.

Each blaster can only fire one dart at a time, but sometimes a single shot is all you need. Their compact size is perfect for smaller hands or a stealth mission. Plus, the blasters come in two colors, which is perfect for team-based Nerf wars. This is the perfect way to bring Nerf guns to a party without leaving anyone out – or breaking the bank.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster

A motorized Nerf gun is always going to cost more, and finding an effective automatic can be challenging if you’re trying to be kind to your wallet. That being said, we think the Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster is the best budget option around right now.

This is a shotgun-style blaster with two possible firing modes – a motorized method that fires ten darts in a row, and an ‘airblitz’ approach which fires six darts. The latter requires you to pump your blaster like an old-school water gun. Both playstyles are fun in their own way, but we think the airblitz has a slight edge.

This is by no means a gun for pro Nerf players. It doesn’t have the power a professional player might want, and having to pump air to fire without a motor is going to take up precious time. But for casual play at home, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster offers plenty of value for money.

For more low-cost fun, here are the cheap Lego sets we think are well worth their price tag. And for collectibles fans, here are the best Hot Wheels cars of all time.