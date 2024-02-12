Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands Starter decks revealed

On Monday, February 12, Ravensburger revealed the Disney Lorcana starter decks for Into the Inklands, with every card from the pair of upcoming decks shown off.
We already knew which Disney Lorcana colors these decks would be, as well as some of the key characters that would be featured, but now we know everything – from the name, right down to every last common.
The two Into the Inklands decks are Plenty of Pluck, and Dogged and Dynamic. The first is an Amber and Emerald deck themed around Peter Pan and 101 Dalmatians (plus other Disney dogs), while the second is a Ruby and Sapphire deck based on Duck Tales, with a side order of Moana.
You can see some of the key characters for Dogged and Dynamic (all cards of a certain Lorcana rarity) above. As for how the deck plays, it’s focused on a go-wide strategy with bodyguard characters mixed in to protect your Amber horde.
The Emerald cards seem less focused, with a few different tricks like item removal, and a couple of cards that care about moving to the new Disney Lorcana location cards.
|Quantity
|Ink Color
|Name
|Title
|5
|Amber
|Dalmatian Puppy
|Tail Wagger
|3
|Amber
|Kida
|Atlantean
|1
|Amber
|Lucky
|The 15th Puppy
|2
|Amber
|Nani
|Protective Sister
|3
|Amber
|Patch
|Intimidating Pup
|1
|Amber
|Pluto
|Determined Defender
|3
|Amber
|Pluto
|Friendly Pooch
|1
|Amber
|Pongo
|Determined Father
|3
|Amber
|Rolly
|Hungry Pup
|2
|Amber
|Tinker Bell
|Generous Fairy
|3
|Amber
|Wendy
|Talented Sailor
|2
|Amber
|Neverland
|Mermaid’s Lagoon
|3
|Emerald
|Cubby
|Mighty Lost Boy
|2
|Emerald
|Don Karnage
|Prince of Pirates
|2
|Emerald
|Flotsam
|Riffraff
|1
|Emerald
|Helga Sinclair
|Vengeful Partner
|2
|Emerald
|Jetsam
|Riffraff
|2
|Emerald
|Kit Cloudkicker
|Tough Guy
|2
|Emerald
|Horace
|No-Good Scoundrel
|2
|Emerald
|Jasper
|Common Crook
|1
|Emerald
|Peter Pan
|Lost Boy Leader
|1
|Emerald
|Robin Hood
|Daydreamer
|1
|Emerald
|Starkey
|Devious Pirate
|2
|Emerald
|Wildcat
|Mechanic
|2
|Emerald
|Strike a Good Match
|2
|Emerald
|Hynotize
|3
|Emerald
|Improvise
|3
|Emerald
|De Vil Manor
|Cruella’s Estate
Meanwhile, Plenty of Pluck features aggressive Ruby characters that can reduce an opponent’s lore and also like moving to locations. And then Sapphire characters that can boost each other’s stats and work well with item cards. This deck seems particularly focused on challenging, and you’ll want to time its attacks just right to win.
|Quantity
|Ink Color
|Name
|Title
|3
|Ruby
|Della Duck
|Unstoppable Mom
|3
|Ruby
|HeiHei
|Accidental Explorer
|3
|Ruby
|Kakamora
|Menacing Sailor
|3
|Ruby
|Maui
|Soaring Demigod
|1
|Ruby
|Moana
|Born Leader
|2
|Ruby
|Minnie Mouse
|Always Classy
|3
|Ruby
|Moana
|Undeterred Voyager
|1
|Ruby
|Simba
|Scrappy Cub
|3
|Ruby
|Webby Vanderquack
|Enthusiastic Duck
|2
|Ruby
|Dragon Fire
|2
|Ruby
|Voyage
|1
|Ruby
|Maui’s Fish Hook
|2
|Ruby
|Sumerian Talisman
|3
|Ruby
|Agrabah
|Marketplace
|2
|Sapphire
|Dewey
|Showy Nephew
|2
|Sapphire
|Flintheart Glomgold
|Lone Cheater
|3
|Sapphire
|Gramma Tala
|Keeper of Ancient Stories
|2
|Sapphire
|Cogsworth
|Talking Clock
|1
|Sapphire
|Gyro Gearloose
|Gadget Whiz
|1
|Sapphire
|Huey
|Savvy Nephew
|3
|Sapphire
|Flounder
|Voice of Reason
|2
|Sapphire
|Duke Weaselton
|Small-Time Crook
|3
|Sapphire
|Louie
|Chill Nephew
|2
|Sapphire
|Maid Marion
|Delightful Dreamer
|1
|Sapphire
|Scrooge McDuck
|Richest Duck in the World
|2
|Sapphire
|Scrooge McDuck
|Uncle Moneybags
|2
|Sapphire
|Vault Door
|2
|Sapphire
|Motunui
|Island Paradise
The upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Into the Inklands is expected to release on February 23. Check our Disney Lorcana release date guide to keep up to date with the latest news.