Exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveal – a new villain

Ravensburger has given Wargamer an exclusive first look at one of the Disney Lorcana cards from the trading card game’s second set, Rise of the Floodborn. Introducing ‘Virana: Fang Chief’, the debut card of the chief from Raya and the Last Dragon.

Virana is an Emerald storyborn character card with five Strength and five Wisdom. She also costs five ink to play, and she gathers two lore when questing. Virana may not have any abilities of her own, but she’s a reasonably beefy character to challenge your opponents with.

Exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveal for Virana: Fang Chief

Virana: Fang Chief is among the first Raya characters we’ve seen in Disney Lorcana. In the 2021 Disney movie, Virana leads the Fang chiefdom and encourages her daughter Namaari to directly oppose the titular hero, Raya.

Raya and the Last Dragon is one of the stories that’s entirely new to the second Disney Lorcana set. Zootopia, Pinocchio, The Jungle Book, The Great Mouse Detective, and Snow White will also make their debut when Rise of the Floodborn releases on November 14.

While local game stores will have Rise of the Floodborn products for this Disney Lorcana release date, the set won’t get a wider retail release until December 1. Virana, along with over 200 new cards, will appear in Rise of the Floodborn booster packs and starter decks.

