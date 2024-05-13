We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Red Box DnD artist pushes back on recent gender reveal

Larry Elmore, creator of the iconic image from the 1983 Red Box DnD set has said he painted a man but "you can interpret it however you want".

The DnD artist behind the iconic 1983 Red Box set Dungeons and Dragons cover has clarified that the dragon-fighting warrior, recently interpreted as a woman in a miniature by Wizkids, was originally “painted as a man”.

Posting on Facebook on May 7, Larry Elmore, 75, initially seemed irritated by the idea that the 5e Barbarian, only seen from behind in his art piece, could be a female character – an idea that’s explored by a recent DnD mini from Wizkids. His initial statement quite definitively claims “it’s a man” and adds: “This is stupid. I painted it, I should know.”

In just a few hours, however, it appears Elmore’s position had softened, as he then edited the post multiple times. He first added a postscript: “Just to be clear, the thing that I love about D&D was that anyone can be anything in this game. Male, Female, both, neither, it does not discriminate. It’s a game of imagination and you can be and do whatever you want.”

He then seemed to grow less rigid about the Red Box piece itself, adding in a later edit: “You can interpret it however you want, for that is the magic of art”. And he even jokes about the gender of the other ‘character’ in the piece: “now the dragon on the other hand…”

Elmore’s amended post explains that he was asked about this in an out of context question. It seems obvious there’s a link to the Wizkids mini, announced on May 6, which has attracted a lot more heat and anger from the permanently outraged than I for one expected.

We’ve reached out to Elmore to find out how he initially felt about the suggestion his drawing could be a woman, what prompted the change of heart, and what he thought of the Wizkids mini, but haven’t received comment so far.

Larry Elmore is a US-based fantasy artist and the first professional illustrator for Dungeons and Dragons, hired by TSR in the 1980s, where he did a lot of the early work on the Dragonlance DnD setting.

As a freelance illustrator, he’s produced Magic: The Gathering cards, illustrated for the Tabletop RPG Traveller, and published a book showcasing his art.

Elmore is now retired. He stopped taking commissions in 2021, saying in a Facebook post that “at this time, I would like to paint for myself”.

