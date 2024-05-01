DnD Beyond has axed its handiest feature, and fans are pissed

On April 30, 2024, Wizards of the Coast redesigned the DnD Beyond marketplace – shaking things up without warning. One of the main changes is removing the option for players to purchase ‘à la carte’ content like individual feats or subclasses. Instead, DnD fans looking to access a single magic item or character option will now have to purchase the entire book it’s found in.

In essence, this means it’s no longer possible to purchase small portions of content, individual DnD races, for instance, or 5e magic items, from the platform. These could previously be picked up for a fraction of the price of an entire book.

In the DnD Beyond FAQ, Wizards of the Coast simply says à la carte content is “no longer available for purchase”, and while it assures that players who previously purchased this content will still have access to it, no further explanation is given.

Bundles, containing multiple DnD books, also appear to have gone missing from the DnD Beyond marketplace, with links to the Bundles section now redirecting to the store homepage. Previously, bundles like the Player Bundle or Sourcebooks Bundle were a way for fans to purchase a large number of books in one go, for a cheaper overall price than grabbing each one individually.

One new piece of functionality added on April 30 is that you can now buy physical books or physical/digital bundles via DnD Beyond if you’re living in the US. But this seems low impact, given how easy it is to buy from the DnD Store website, like the rest of the world still needs to.

With no explanation for the changes coming from Wizards, fans have been left to draw their own conclusions. Taking a look at social media and the DnD Beyond forums, it seems they are pretty unhappy with the change. Some are suggesting it’s a deliberate action that makes things worse for DnD players, while others slam the company for its lack of communication or transparency.

Some see the change as anti-consumer, and many have suggested that removing these low-cost options will stop them making any purchases from DnD Beyond.

There’s some added controversy too, as previously players got a discount on book purchases when they’d bought piecemeal content, and this seems to be gone too. There are some signs that this might be a bug, however, rather than the intended experience.

