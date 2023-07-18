DnD book Glory of the Giants will put you off your dinner

Wizards of the Coast shared a sneak peek at the upcoming DnD book Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, and the DnD monsters inside are particularly nightmarish. In an official YouTube video from July 18, D&D designer Ben Petrisor describes toothy demon giants, ceremorphs, troll amalgams, and something simply called ‘the Flesh Colossus’ – oh, and the Death Giants are coming back too. We’re not in Ravenloft, but this DnD book has a distinct aroma of body horror.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants is the next book up in the DnD release schedule, with its launch set for August 15. Petrisor mentions in the D&D YouTube video (see below) that there are over 70 stat blocks in the book, and he designed around 90% of them. Any complaints of giant-related nightmares should be directed to him.

Petrisor’s house of horrors begins with a Hill Giant influenced by the DnD demon Yeenoghu. Its mouth – which drags along the ground like a ghastly plow – is stuffed with sharp, fast-growing teeth. Just when you think you’re out of range, it rips out these teeth to use as projectiles.

Glory of the Giants also features a Troll Amalgam, which is the Troll version of our favorite DnD homebrew, Manman-man. The regenerative powers of the Trolls have caused them to fuse together, and the results are understandably icky.

Similarly, the Flesh Colossus is formed of various different corpses. We’re expecting to see plenty pal-ing around with the Death Giants, whose magic revolves around controlling the dead.

If the giants themselves weren’t gross enough, Glory of the Giants also features plenty of disgusting giant-adjacent monsters. Watch out for the Giant Tics – scaled-up versions of the bloodsucking parasites we all know and loathe.

It’s not all gross-out in the upcoming DnD book, of course. Petrisor also describes spellcasting Giants who’ve mastered Rune Magic and the powerful children of giant gods. They sound equally awesome, but it’s hard to get the Troll Amalgam out of your head once you’ve pictured it. Ew.

If you need to take your mind off ghoulish Giants, now’s the perfect time to pick the DnD classes and DnD races of your next RPG character. Or perhaps you’d like to think about a slightly cuter enemy – here’s a DnD homebrew for you, the DnD Gooze.