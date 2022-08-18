DnD 2023 release schedule opens a portal to Planescape 5e

Our first look at the DnD 2023 release schedule is here, and it confirms the return of yet another classic DnD setting – Planescape. According to the information released by Wizards of the Coast on August 18, we can expect to see Planescape 5e sometime in the final quarter of 2023.

Planescape is a 1994 campaign setting that introduced the city of Sigil and expanded our understanding of the different DnD planes. It gave us our first look at the Tiefling race, and it encourages plenty of plane-hopping using portals and steampunk-ish style. “Fans can explore Sigil, City of Doors, with a setting guide, a bestiary, and an adventure in one package”, Wizards says in a press release from Thursday.

Planescape’s return will be welcome news for many, but there are several other D&D books scheduled to release first. The Wizards Presents livestream also confirmed the upcoming Dragonlance release dates. The book Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be available with a standard cover and alternative cover on December 6 this year, but a deluxe edition that also contains the Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn board game will release on February 28, 2023.

In theory, Dragonlance’s deluxe edition is the first product on D&D’s 2023 release schedule. In practice, an adventure book called Keys from the Golden Vault could potentially be released first (though we doubt it, given only one of these products has a confirmed release day).

This is a “book of short adventures revolving around heists” scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2023. Wizards describes it as “Ocean’s Eleven meets D&D”, which gets our hopes up for a glitzy casino-filled book that’s a cross between MTG’s Streets of New Capenna and classic crime RPG Blades in the Dark.

In quarter two of 2023, Wizards will reportedly release Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. Wizards calls this book “a companion to last year’s Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons focused on giants”. If the Giant Options Unearthed Arcana from May 27 is anything to go by, we can expect new official subclasses and feats in D&D’s future.

Also revealed in recent playtest material (this time an Unearthed Arcana post from July 19) were new rules for the Deck of Many Things. Wizards confirmed on Thursday these magical tarot-like cards will be joined by The Book of Many Things in quarter three of 2023. This will be “a collection of creatures, locations, and other goodies that are connected to the mysterious Deck of Many Things”, Wizards says.

Finally, quarter three of 2023 will also see the release of the “Phandelver Campaign”, which “expands the classic Lost Mine of Phandelver into a full campaign tinged with cosmic horror”. Lost Mine of Phandelver originally served as D&D’s starter adventure until it was replaced by a new starter set this year – one that included Dragons of Stormwreck Isle as its new beginner adventure.

