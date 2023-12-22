DnD books are up to 50% off in the holiday sale

DnD books are going cheap from now until the end of 2023. If you’re planning to kick off the new year with a new campaign, this could be the best period to stock up on supplies. Sourcebooks, adventures, and a few digital dice are on sale at the online Dungeons and Dragons platform DnD Beyond from December 21 – 31, with the best savings reaching 50% off.

Like Wizards of the Coast’s previous DnD Beyond sales, the very best deals seem geared towards new players. For instance, the holy trinity of DnD books, the Monster Manual, Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide are all discounted by 40%, each selling for $17.99. There’s no discount on the Dragons of Stormwreck Isles starter set however, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your first DnD campaign.

As for adventures, the Hunt for the Thessalhydra Stranger Things-themed jaunt is the best deal around, going for half price. Other good deals include Curse of Strahd, at 20% off and Candlekeep Mysteries at a 25% discount. For our top pick, you should read our Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel review, and then consider picking up this great anthology.

For a more complete rundown of the available DnD deals, here’s a table with some more options:

Book Current Price Previous Price Discount Monster Manual $17.99 $29.99 40% Dungeon Master’s Guide $17.99 $29.99 40% Player’s Handbook $17.99 $29.99 40% Ghosts of Saltmarsh $23.99 $29.99 20% Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft $23.99 $29.99 20% Curse of Strahd $19.99 $24.99 20% Mythic Odyssey of Theros $22.49 $29.99 25% Spelljammer Adventures in Space $42.49 $49.99 15% Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron $14.99 $19.99 25% Hunt for the Thessalhydra $9.99 $19.99 50% Candlekeep Mysteries $22.49 $29.99 25%

One last addition. When you purchase a book as a gift for someone else in this sale, you get a free digital DnD dice set with your order. So, the smart move is to find someone else who wants to buy a book, give each other a gift, and then you can both enjoy a freebie.

For more tabletop RPG content, check out our extensive guides to all the DnD classes and DnD races.