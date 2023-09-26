The grossest DnD monster gets an official 5e mini

WizKids has revealed an official miniature for one of Wizards of the Coast’s newest – and most disgusting – DnD monsters. The Facebook page for fan site MinisGallery shared a photo of a miniature Flesh Meld on September 25. Introduced in the latest D&D book, the Flesh Meld is a gory amalgamation of fleshy bodies that looks like it’s ripped straight from John Carpenter’s The Thing – and now it can churn stomachs on the tabletop.

While you could work the Flesh Meld into any horror-based DnD campaign, it’s officially found in the newly released book, Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk. It’s a huge DnD monster, but it can squish its flesh into all sorts of tiny spots (running away is going to be a challenge).

It can deal necrotic damage merely by standing in your presence, and if it manages to grapple you, you might be swallowed whole. Die inside a Flesh Meld, and you’ll be absorbed, becoming the next horrific body part to sprout from this monstrosity.

According to the Facebook post by MinisGallery, the Flesh Meld DnD miniature will only be available in a Limited Edition set, releasing in November 2023. However, a Twitter post from WizKids shares conflicting information, claiming the mini will be in “the D&D Icons of the Realms: Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Booster Brick in January 2024”.

There’s currently no information on how much the Flesh Meld mini – or the set it comes with – will cost. However, we can use existing WizKids products to make an educated guess. For example, a ‘D&D Icons of the Realms: Bigby Presents Glory of the Giants Booster Brick’ currently costs $199.92 (£164.02). If the Flesh Meld is only available as part of a Booster Brick, it looks like we’ll need to pay a premium price for it.

