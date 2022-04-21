We now know the Dungeons and Dragons movie title

There’s a new Dungeons and Dragons movie in town – and it’s not that one from the 2000s we don’t talk about. In the D&D Direct livestream on Thursday, D&D and Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast announced – well, not much, truth be told – other than the project’s title – Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The DnD movie release date was originally expected to be March 3, 2023, and this was confirmed by Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein in Thursday’s announcement.

While sparse on the details, the tabletop RPG community has been aware of a new D&D movie on the horizon for some time now. The most recent update came from Hasbro’s financial statements – the one where they claimed MTG had its “best year ever” – where the toy company announced that the film was in post-production. The duo of directors confirmed in the livestream that filming had also wrapped, but not much else was said.

Before that, however, came several hints during filming. We saw stars Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and Chris Pine hanging around on a dragon-themed boat; we learned the DnD movie was connected to a bigger universe; and Chris Pine set the tone somewhere between Game of Thrones and The Princess Bride.

For a proper cinema industry run down of the news, check out the DnD movie release date and title on our sister site, The Digital Fix. Other announcements made in the D&D Direct include Spelljammer and Dragonlance 5E books, and a new starter set, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.

Want more D&D celebrities? We can’t give you Hugh Grant, but Daredevil actor Deborah Ann Woll hosts the D&D series Children of Éarte. You can also check out another soon-to-be-released D&D book, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel.