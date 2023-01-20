All the DnD rules Wizards plans to add to Creative Commons

Wizards of the Coast has released its new draft of the Open Gaming Licence for general scrutiny, following through on the promises it made earlier this week. The most notable part, aside from the fact that it’s very deliberately stuck the word ‘irrevocable’ in there, is that some amount of D&D content will be added to Creative Commons.

“We’re giving the Core D&D mechanics to the community,” says Dungeons and Dragons executive producer Kyle Brink, explaining that “because we don’t control the licence, releasing the D&D core rules under the Creative Commons will be a decision we can never change.”

The OGL 1.2 draft document explains which D&D content will be released under Creative Commons, providing a load of page numbers from the existing SRD 5.1. “Wizards is not placing any limitations at all on how you use that content,” the document explains.

So what exactly is going to be free to use with no restrictions? Here’s a quick overview of all the D&D rules being added to Creative Commons: