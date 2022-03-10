DnD PDFs, Vampire The Masquerade, and more up to 30% off in RPG sale

DnD PDFs RPG deals - Minsc and Boo soucebook cover artwork from DM's Guild showing Minsc and Boo fighting enemies

DnD PDF sourcebook Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy and the Vampire The Masquerade 20th Anniversary Edition core rulebook are among dozens of digital tabletop  RPG resources available at a discount this week in online retailer DriveThruRPG’s ‘GM’s Day Sale’, themed around celebrating your RPG group’s long-suffering Game Master. We’ve laid out all the best deals below.

Minsc and Boo‘s Journal of Villainy itself is 15% off, at $12.71 / £9.66. Also at 15% off are the core books for Modiphius’ Dune – Adventures in the Imperium RPG ($16.99 / £12.91) and official Fallout RPG ($17.84 / £13.55). You can even snaffle Free League’s recently released The One Ring RPG Core Rules at 15% off for $21.24 / £16.13.

But deal-seekers, look close, as there are a few titles at the full-whack 30% discount, too. Handy DnD PDF resource Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master is one of them, at $5.59 / £4.25  – along with the Vampire: The Masquerade 20th Anniversary Edition core book ($20.99 / £15.94) and Free League’s ALIEN RPG core rulebook ($17.49 / £13.29).

Below are our picks from the sale for you to peruse. Not sure how to get going with a digital game once you’ve got the PDFs? Check out our Roll20 tutorial and our guide to DnD maps for a steer.

Minsc and Boo's Journal of Villainy Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy DrivethruRPG $14.95 $12.71 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master DrivethruRPG $7.99 $5.59 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Vampire: The Masquerade 20th Anniversary Edition core book Vampire: The Masquerade 20th Anniversary Edition core book Vampire: The Masquerade 20th Anniversary Edition core book DrivethruRPG $29.99 $20.99 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook DrivethruRPG $24.99 $17.49 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG core book Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG core book Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG core book DrivethruRPG $19.99 $16.99 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

The One Ring 2E RPG Core Rules The One Ring 2E RPG Core Rules The One Ring 2E RPG Core Rules DrivethruRPG $24.99 $21.24 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook PDF Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook PDF Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook PDF DrivethruRPG $20.99 $17.84 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Cyberpunk RED Core Book Cyberpunk RED Core Book Cyberpunk RED Core Book DrivethruRPG $30.00 $25.50 buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Alex Evans

Editor

Published:

Alex is a story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. Lawful Good. He/Him.

