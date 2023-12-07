Wizards of the Coast is looking for its next DnD book artist

Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast is after a production artist to work on future DnD books, and it’s offering $77,200 – $145,200 (£61,401 – £115,537) annually for the position. Wizards says its perfect production artist is “a driven individual who will manage and support our Creative Asset Development, Finalization, and Curation efforts through strategic supervision and effective alignment with the studio’s vision.”

According to a job listing reposted on December 5, the production artist will be a core part of the D&D art team, working on pre-production, production, and post-production tasks. As well as creating visuals, they’ll be expected to complete revisions for reprinted and localized DnD books, use database systems for projects, and ensure “D&D products are crafted with industry-leading quality standards in mind”.

Wizards is looking for someone with at least three years of experience in art production, particularly on a large scale with “complex, even opposing priorities”. If you’re thinking of applying, you’re expected to be proficient in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Attention to detail, familiarity with digital and print production standards, and a love of tabletop RPGs are also listed as desirable traits.

The job is full-time and hybrid, with some working time taking place at Wizards of the Coast’s office in Renton, Washington. Naturally, you’ll need to be able to work in the US (and get to that office) to fill the role.

Other than that, we don’t know too much about the position. There’s no apparent closing date for applications, and LinkedIn shows the job posting has been around for a while, with over 100 people already applying through the social media site. You can learn more about the vacancy in Wizards of the Coast’s job listing.

