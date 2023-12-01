At long last, we know what to expect from the DnD release schedule 2024. Wizards of the Coast has revealed the next slew of rulebooks and adventures for Dungeons and Dragons – and there’s a lot coming in the game’s 50th anniversary, so it never hurts to get clued in early.

Here you’ll find all there is to know about the DnD 2024 release schedule. This includes the latest information about the core DnD books we’d been calling One DnD, which bring a major overhaul to your favorite DnD classes, DnD races, and more. Additionally, we’ll also cover the DnD campaigns we’ve been eagerly awaiting since the days of the DnD 2023 release schedule.

Here’s what’s coming up on the DnD release schedule 2024:

Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth – 2024

Vecna: Eve of Ruin – 21 May 2024

2024 Player’s Handbook – 21 May 2024

The Making of Original Dungeons and Dragons: 1970-1976 – 18 June 2024

Quests from the Infinite Staircase – 16 July 2024

Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth

Release date: 2024

Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth revives the classic first-edition adventure, Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth. It’s a single-session dungeon-crawl that’ll evoke the feeling of an adventure module from 50 years ago – complete with a tournament scoring system to see how well you fared.

We don’t know if the story beats will be the same, but we expect Wizards will include more than a few nods to the original adventure. Given how many different combat scenarios it featured, we’re expecting to see plenty of Giants, Umberhulks – and maybe a DnD vampire or two.

Wizards of the Coast says this will be one of “multiple events that celebrate play”, with sessions being run in stores and conventions as part of the anniversary celebration. That word ‘multiple’ seems to hint we’ll be getting more of these at some point.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin

Release date: 21 May 2024

We’ve known for a while that a Vecna 5e adventure was on the way, and it’s been confirmed in the form of Vecna: Eve of Ruin. This is a rare campaign – not just because it features all sorts of iconic D&D characters, but because it actually goes up to level 20.

While we don’t know too much about the plot at this point, we’re ready to put our bets on who might make a cameo. Strahd von Zarovich is currently top of our list.

2024 Player’s Handbook

Release date: 21 May 2024

At long last, the new version of the Player’s Handbook is on the way. Thanks to months of playtest documents, we already know a bit about what to expect here. DnD backgrounds will take over from races when deciding stats, Weapon Mastery is coming to shake up combat, and much more.

The latest news from Wizards is all about the art. Every class and the book’s 48 subclasses will have new illustrations. And DnD backgrounds now get art of an actual background to inspire you when crafting your backstory.

What about the Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual?

We’ve heard plenty about the other core books Wizards has been developing. The Monster Manual will feature all-new, high challenge rating DnD monsters, and there will even be a dedicated DM’s Guide campaign setting.

However, the new Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual were not explicitly mentioned in initial reveal for the 2024 release schedule. This seems to imply we’ll be getting a staggered release, with these books perhaps arriving in 2025 instead.

The Making of Original Dungeons and Dragons: 1970-1976

Release date: 18 June 2024

The Making of Original Dungeons and Dragons: 1970-1976 is a piece of history rather than a sourcebook. Wizards calls it a “retrospective historical book” which, thanks to the help of gaming historian Jon Peterson, retells D&D’s origin stories.

It’s over 500 pages long, and it promises all sorts of original art, plus “never-before-seen correspondence between the original creators of D&D”. Oh, and it has a “page-by-page” recreation of Dungeons and Dragons in its original form.

Quests from the Infinite Staircase

Release date: 16 July 2024

Quests from the Infinite Staircase updates a range of old-school D&D adventures, much like Tales from the Yawning Portal did previously. Several elements apparently tie these individual adventures together, one of which is a cosmic being who’s “completely new to the D&D canon”, according to Wizards.

Another is the titular Infinite Staircase, a well-known bit of architecture that allows adventurers to traverse the multiverse. After Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, we’re optimistic about another anthology series.

