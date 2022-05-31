How to be a DM in D&D – a DnD Dungeon Master guide

As the official Dungeon Master’s Guide says, “a Dungeon Master gets to wear many hats”. It’s one thing to learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons, but it’s another thing entirely to run a game of D&D. You become the storyteller that keeps the DnD campaign exciting; you become the rules arbiter who upholds and explains D&D’s most complex mechanics; you become an actor who improvises entire scenes, characters, and plot hooks.

All these different responsibilities may feel a little daunting for someone who is new to taking the lead in tabletop RPGs. But while there are dozens of different DMing tutorials in different TTRPG systems and editions, the leap from player to DM is possible, and far more approachable than it might first seem. You also don’t have to learn your new role alone – we were all new DMs once.

This guide breaks down the essentials of how to be a DM in D&D. We’ve combined lessons from various D&D books with things we’ve learned from other TTRPG systems – as well as first-hand experience playing and running D&D. This gives you the meat and potatoes you need to create a fine Dungeon Mastering meal.

Here’s how to be a DM in D&D:

You don’t have to know every rule

Granted, you need to understand the basic rules of D&D to be able to play at all. It’ll help to know what DnD stats are, and knowing which D&D dice to roll when is definitely useful. But you don’t have to know every page of the Player’s Handbook and the Dungeon Master’s Guide off by heart.

Our advice is to begin by taking a wander through a D&D starter set or essentials kit, reading as carefully or care-free-ly as you like. You can note down or bookmark any sections that seem particularly important or you know you’re likely to forget. You can also, if you like, pick up a Dungeon Master’s screen – these often have a D&D ‘cheat sheet’ printed on the inside so you can find the most important rules at a glance during a campaign.

DIY D&D: Check out our D&D homebrew guide

The main thing to remember is you’re allowed to say ‘I don’t know’ during a D&D game. Good players won’t mind waiting while you scroll through a digital document or flick through a tome to find the rule you need.

The Beholder Xanathar may claim to have a guide to everything, but we bet even he can’t remember all the information he’s gathered by heart.

Start with a pre-written adventure

Whether it’s a one-shot or a long-running adventure, creating a world, characters, and a plot for a D&D game can be a lot of work – and a lot of new skills to learn for someone who might not have a background in creative writing. Chapter One of the DM’s Guide has a lot of good tips for world-building and crafting narratives, but beginner DMs may want to choose an even easier first option.

Dungeons and Dragons has a huge range of pre-written adventures for you to choose from. The D&D Essentials Kit comes with an adventure specifically designed for beginner players, and anthology sourcebooks like Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel offer a series of adventures that can make great one-offs or be strung together into full-fledged DnD campaigns.

Best in class: A complete D&D classes guide

There are also adventure modules like Curse of Strahd which offer a long-running narrative and a pre-generated Big Bad Evil Guy to do battle with. You’ll get to learn a little about D&D’s fabulous lore, and save yourself a bit of time. We’ve even got a guide to the best DnD campaigns you can check out.

Of course, you don’t always have to use pre-written material. Some people love creating their own Tolkien-level fictional worlds. If you’re a born fantasy writer who wants to use your skills, jump right in and enjoy yourself; but if the thought of drawing your own DnD maps makes you sweat, there’s no shame in a pre-written game.

Plan only as much as you need

Speaking of creating rich DnD settings and over-arching plots – don’t get too carried away. One of the most important skills a good DM needs to learn is the ability to improvise. Sometimes players won’t react as you expected – they’ll completely gloss over the adventure you spent hours drafting and instead choose to investigate the insignificant goblin barkeep you added as set dressing.

Press start: How to play the Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure

To save yourself wasted work and heartbreak, plan only as much as you need for a single session. It can help to know roughly what overarching goal your players are working towards, but small details can be sorted out as you go. It’ll also help you tweak your campaign to suit the goals and interests of your players. They’ll thank you for doing this rather than keeping them on a strict railroad.

Discuss expectations with your players

It can help to know what kind of D&D game your players want before any of you even sit down at the table. A successful D&D campaign is one where DM and players understand each others’ expectations – if the DM wants to run an intense game of political intrigue and the players want a comedy romp, someone will probably leave the first campaign session feeling frustrated.

Build me up: DnD character builds explained

Discussing expectations can also help promote safety at your D&D table. Some DnD games cover dark or upsetting themes, and not every player is comfortable with this experience. In recent years, a ‘session zero’ has become popular – this is where you meet with your players before the game begins to discuss goals, boundaries, and ideas. It doesn’t all have to be serious talk, of course. A session zero might give you a great idea for incorporating character backstories into your campaign, or you might be able to help a new player choose which of the DnD races will suit them best.

Work with your players, not against them

One mistake many new Dungeon Masters make is assuming D&D is a competitive game. The goal is not to kill your players off or force them to endure your masterpiece of fantasy writing like hostages held in a cinema. D&D is a collaborative storytelling and roleplaying exercise – meaning you should work with your players to create a campaign everyone gets to enjoy.

Ready-made D&D: An encounter builder 5E guide

Many TTRPG rulebooks suggest saying ‘yes’ to as many player ideas as possible. This excludes ideas that will break the game or ruin other players’ experiences, but it means you should create a space where players can run with ideas that really excite them. For some DMs, that might be tweaking a few rules or roles so a player can pull off a really brave or creative feat. For others, that might be adjusting the story to make NPCs the players love more important to the plot. Again, don’t be afraid to improvise.

Choose a style that suits you

We’ve talked a lot about making your DnD game fun for your players, but it’s also vital the game is fun for you. This means you should focus on using the skills that bring you the most enjoyment. Luckily, DMs don’t have to be good at everything.

Spell it out: The best D&D 5E spells

If you hate doing silly voices for characters, don’t bother. If you hate all the maths involved in calculating a DnD level up, you can choose a simpler way of making characters stronger. You can use maps and D&D miniatures to show your players what’s going on, or you can craft rich ‘theatre of the mind’ descriptions that show off your writing and performing skills. The Dungeon Master’s Guide has some great explanations of the different roles and skills you’ll need to employ – cherry-pick the ones that work for you. Good DMing is an art, not a science.