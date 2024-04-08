Star Trek stars play DnD for charity, and you could join them

Star Trek Picard actor Todd Stashwick is running a charity D&D game for a bunch of actors and fellow Star Trek cast members, including Star Trek: TNG stars Jonathan Frakes (Reiker) and Wil Wheaton (Wesley).

The game is raising money for The Pablove Foundation, which helps children with cancer. To raise more funds for the charity, they’re also auctioning off a seat at the table, so one lucky fan will get to play DnD with the group.

This celeb-filled DnD one shot takes place on Saturday, April 20 at 5:00 pm PDT. It can be found on the the Mini Terrain Domain Twitch channel, and is named Legends of Eleanora: Zephyr Against the Mist.

The full list of players is:

Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard)

Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard)

Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil)

Mysterious Auction Winner

As you can see, it’s a full roster of Star Trek actors, plus Deborah Ann Woll from Daredevil. She’s a good fit for the game, being a massive tabletop RPG nerd who has her own published DnD adventure and Actual Play show, Children of Earte.

That seems to fit Stashwick’s formula for these charity livestreams: a bunch of Star Trek folks, plus one DnD-playing celebrity. About six months ago, he did a charity stream for the same cause, joined by Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actors, and Matthew Lillard, who we recently interviewed about his comedy DnD TV show.

As mentioned above, there’s currently a seat at the table being auctioned off, with all proceeds going to The Pablove Foundation. Right now, there’s about five hours before the auction closes, at 1:00pm PDT on April 8. The current highest bid is $7,600, so you’d need to pledge at least $8,100 to stand a chance of winning.

