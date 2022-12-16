DnD’s Legend of Vox Machina S2 trailer goes big on butt jokes

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season two (and you can watch it below). According to the YouTube video posted on December 15, the Vox Machina team are back in action after thwarting the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood. “Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again”, it says “–this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave”. What the synopsis doesn’t mention is the amounts of hijinks, acid, and butt jokes also included in the trailer.

Here’s the trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season two:

Vox Machina is an adult animated series that adapts story arcs from the hugely successful D&D actual play, Critical Role. The first ten episodes were funded by TTRPG fans, who ended up pledging over $11 million to the project. Season one became a twelve-part exploration of Exandria and one of the earliest story arcs of Critical Role.

Season two of The Legend of Vox Machina premieres on January 20. According to IGN, there will be 12 episodes, with three airing every week. Amazon Prime has already renewed the show for a third season, but that’s a long way off yet.

In the world of Critical Role, the Chroma Conclave is an alliance created by five chromatic DnD dragons. Brimscythe, Raishan, Thordak, Umbrasyl, and Vorugal have big plans for the continent of Tal’Dorei, and it won’t be long before Vox Machina are thrown into a fiery fray.

