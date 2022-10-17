D&D is getting a Where’s Waldo-style puzzle book

If you’ve mastered searching for secret doors in your DnD games, and tracked down every treasure, you might be interested in Dungeons & Dragons Behold! – an official DnD Where’s Waldo-style “search and find activity book” set in the world of The Forgotten Realms. It’s out now in the UK, and releasing January 31, 2023 in the USA.

Published by HarperCollins, Dungeons & Dragons Behold! sees the reader apprenticed to an unusually friendly, and surprisingly short-sighted Beholder, who’d like you to do their beholding for them.

This will take you from the crowded streets of DnD cities, to underground halls filled with every kind of Dungeons and Dragons monster, race, and class imaginable. You’ll explore the Forgotten Realms setting, including iconic locations like Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter, spotting cartoon versions of its most famous heroes and villains.

Dungeons and Dragons Behold! has been created by artists Ulises Farinas and Gabriel Cassata, who made the Where’s Wookie series, which gave the same treatment to the Star Wars franchise. It’s available at Waterstones, HarperCollins, WHSmith, and Farshore, as well as on Amazon, with an RRP of $13.64 / £11.95. If you’re in the UK, it was released on September 29; if not, it can be preordered now.

