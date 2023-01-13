DnD Wizard spells 5E guide

No one D&D Wizard casts spells in the same way, so it’s important that there are plenty of DnD Wizard spells for players to choose from. The Wizard spells 5E has on offer help your character do everything from deceive enemies, raise the dead, or just deal massive, massive damage. It’s time to don your pointy hat, ponder your Arcane Focus, and start preparing your Wizard spell list.

Here we provide the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells available for Wizard characters. We have a full Wizard 5E guide if you’re after more info about this class. Additionally, if you’re still deciding what kind of DnD character build to create next, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds are here to help.

Here’s your guide to DnD Wizard spells 5E:

Wizard cantrips

Here’s the list of Wizard DnD cantrips:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Acid Splash V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Blade Ward V, S One action One round Self Booming Blade S, M One action One round 120ft Chill Touch V, S One action One round 120ft Control Flames S One action Instantaneous 60ft Create Bonfire V, S, C One action One minute 60ft Dancing Lights V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Encode Thoughts S One action Eight hours Self Fire Bolt V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Friends S, M, C One action One minute Self Frostbite V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Green-Flame Blade 5E S, M One action Instantaneous Self Gust V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft Infestation V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft Light V, M One action One hour Touch Lightning Lure V One action Instantaneous Self Mage Hand 5E V, S One action One minute 30ft Mending V, S, M One minute Instantaneous Touch Message V, S, M One action One round 120ft Mind Sliver 5E V One action Instantaneous 60ft Minor Illusion 5E S, M One action One minute 30ft Mold Earth S One action Instantaneous 30ft Poison Spray V, S One action Instantaneous 10ft Prestidigitation 5E V, S One action One hour 10ft Ray of Frost V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Shape Water S One action Instantaneous 30ft Shocking Grasp 5E V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Sword Burst V One action Instantaneous Self Thunderclap S One action Instantaneous 5ft Toll the Dead V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft True Strike S, C One action One round 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

First-level Wizard spells

Here are all the first-level Wizard spells in D&D:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Absorb Elements S One reaction when taking acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage One round Self Alarm V, S, M, R One minute Eight hours 30ft Burning Hands V, S One action Instantaneous Self Catapult S One action Instantaneous 60ft Cause Fear V, C One action One minute 60ft Charm Person V, S One action One hour 30ft Chromatic Orb V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft Colour Spray V, S, M One action One round Self Comprehend Languages V, S, M, R One action One hour Self Detect Magic 5E V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes Self Disguise Self V, S One action One hour Self Distort Value V One minute Eight hours Touch Earth Tremor V, S One action Instantaneous 10ft Expeditious Retreat V, S, C One bonus action Ten minutes Self False Life V, S, M One action One hour Self Feather Fall V, M One reaction when you or a creature within range falls One minute 60ft Find Familiar V, S, M, R One hour Instantaneous 10ft Tenser’s Floating Disk V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft Fog Cloud V, S, C One action One hour 120ft Frost Fingers V, S One action Instantaneous Self Grease V, S, M One action One minute 60ft Tasha’s Hideous Laughter V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Ice Knife S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft Identify V, S, M, R One minute Instantaneous Touch Illusory Script S, M, R One minute Ten days Touch Jim’s Magic Missile V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft Jump V, S, M One action One minute Touch Longstrider V, S, M One action One hour Touch Mage Armour V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch Magic Missile V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Protection from Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch Ray of Sickness V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Shield V, S One reaction when hit by an attack or targeted by Magic Missile One round Self Silent Image V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Silvery Barbs V One reaction when a creature within range succeeds an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw Instantaneous 60ft Sleep V, S, M One action One minute 90ft Snare S, M One minute Eight hours Touch Tasha’s Caustic Brew V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Thunderwave V, S One action Instantaneous Self Unseen Servant V, S, M, R One action One hour 60ft Witch Bolt V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Second-level Wizard spells

These are the D&D Wizard’s second-level spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Acid Arrow V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft Aganazzar’s Scorcher V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft Air Bubble S One action 24 hours 60ft Alter Self V, S, C One action One hour Self Arcane Lock V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch Arcanist’s Magic Aura V, S, M One action 24 hours Touch Blindness / Deafness V One action One minute 30ft Blur V, C One action One minute 30ft Borrowed Knowledge V, S, M One action One hour Self Cloud of Daggers V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Continual Flame V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch Crown of Madness V, S, C One action One minute 120ft Darkness V, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Darkvision V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch Detect Thoughts 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Dragon’s Breath V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Touch Dust Devil V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Earthbind V, C One action One minute 300ft Enlarge / Reduce V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Flaming Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Flock of Familiars V, S, C One minute One hour Touch Gentle Repose V, S, M, R One action Ten days Touch Gift of Gab V, S, M, 2GP One reaction after speaking to another creature Instantaneous Self Gust of Wind V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Hold Person 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Invisibility 5E V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch Jim’s Glowing Coin S, M, R One action One minute 60ft Kinetic Jaunt S, C One bonus action One minute Self Knock V One action Instantaneous 60ft Levitate V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Locate Object V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self Magic Mouth V, S, M, R One minute Until dispelled 30ft Magic Weapon V, S, C One bonus action One hour Touch Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Melf’s Acid Arrow V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft Mind Spike S, C One action One hour 60ft Mirror Image V, S One action One minute Self Misty Step V One bonus action Instantaneous Self Nathair’s Mischief S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Nystul’s Magic Aura V, S, M One action 24 hours Touch Phantasmal Force V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Pyrotechnics V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Ray of Enfeeblement V, S, C One action One minute 60ft Rime’s Binding Ice S, M One action Instantaneous Self Rope Trick V, S, M One action One hour Touch Scorching Ray 5E V, S One action Instantaneous Touch See Invisibility V, S, M One action One hour Self Shadow Blade V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self Shatter V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft Skywrite V, S, C, R One action One hour Sight Snilloc’s Snowball Swarm V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft Spider Climb V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch Suggestion V, M, C One action Eight hours 30ft Tasha’s Mind Whip V One action One round 90ft Vortex Warp V, S One action Instantaneous 90ft Warding Wind V, C One action Ten minutes Self Web V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft Wither and Bloom V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual. GP refers to gold pieces.

Third-level Wizard spells:

Here’s the list of third-level DnD Wizard 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Animate Dead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft Ashardalon’s Stride V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self Bestow Curse V, S, C One action One minute Touch Blink V, S One action One minute Self Catnap S, M One action Ten minutes 30ft Clairvoyance V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes One mile Counterspell 5E S One reaction when a creature within range casts a spell Instantaneous 60ft Dispel Magic 5E V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Enemies Abound V, S, C One action One minute 120ft Erupting Earth V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft Fast Friends V, C One action One hour 30ft Fear V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Feign Death V, S, M, R One action One hour Touch Fireball 5E V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Flame Arrows V, S, C One action One hour Touch Fly 5E V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch Galder’s Tower V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 30ft Gaseous Form V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch Glyph of Warding V, S, M One hour Until dispelled or triggered Touch Haste 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Hypnotic Pattern S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Incite Greed V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Intellect Fortress V, C One action One hour 30ft Leomund’s Tiny Hut V, S, M, R One minute Eight hours Self Life Transference V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft Lightning Bolt 5E V, S, M One action Instantaneous Self Magic Circle V, S, M One minute One hour 10ft Major Image V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft Melf’s Minute Meteors V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self Nondetection V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch Phantom Steed V, S, R One minute One hour 30ft Protection from Energy V, S, C One action One hour Touch Remove Curse V, S One action Instantaneous Touch Sending V, S, M One action One round Unlimited Sleet Storm V, S, M, C One action One minute 150ft Slow V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Spirit Shroud V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self Stinking Cloud V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft Summon Fey V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Summon Lesser Demon V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft Summon Shadowspawn V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Summon Undead V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Thunder Step V One action Instantaneous 90ft Tidal Wave V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft Tiny Servant V, S One minute Eight hours Touch Tongues V, M One action One hour Touch Vampiric Touch V, S, C One action One minute Self Wall of Sand V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 90ft Wall of Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Water Breathing V, S, M, R One action 24 hours 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Fourth-level Wizard spells

Here are the fourth-level Wizard 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Arcane Eye V, S, M, C One action One hour 30ft Banishment V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Evard’s Black Tentacles V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft Blight V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft Charm Monster V, S One action One hour 30ft Confusion V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft Conjure Minor Elemental V, S, C One minute One hour 90ft Control Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft Dimension Door V One action Instantaneous 500ft Elemental Bane V, S, C One action One minute 90ft Fabricate V, S Ten minutes Instantaneous 120ft Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound V, S, M One action Eight hours 30ft Fire Shield V, S, M One action Ten minutes Self Galder’s Speedy Courier V, S, M One action Ten minutes 10ft Greater Invisibility V, S, C One action One minute Touch Hallucinatory Terrain V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 300ft Ice Storm V, S, M One action Instantaneous 300ft Leomund’s Secret Chest V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Locate Creature V, S, M, C One action One hour Self Mordenkainen’s Private Sanctum V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 120ft Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft Phantasmal Killer V, S, C One action One minute 120ft Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft Raulothim’s Psychic Lance V One action Instantaneous 120ft Sickening Radiance V, S, C One action Ten minutes 120ft Stone Shape V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Stoneskin V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch Storm Sphere V, S, C One action One minute 150ft Summon Aberration V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Summon Construct V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Summon Elemental V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Summon Greater Demon V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Vitriolic Sphere V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Wall of Fire V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Watery Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Fifth-level Wizard spells

These are the spells for fifth-level DnD Wizards:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Animate Objects V, S, C One action One minute 120ft Arcane Hand V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Bigby’s Hand V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft Cloudkill V, S, C One action Ten minutes 120ft Cone of Cold V, S, M One action Instantaneous Self Conjure Elemental V, S, M, C One minute One hour 90ft Contact Other Plane V, R One minute One minute Self Control Winds V, S, C One action One hour 300ft Create Spelljamming Helm V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Creation V, S, M One minute Special 30ft Danse Macabre V, S, C One action One hour 60ft Dawn V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Dominate Person V, S, C One action One minute 60ft Dream V, S, M One minute Eight hours Self Enervation V, S, C One action One minute 60ft Far Step V, C One bonus action One minute Self Geas V One minute 30 days 60ft Hold Monster V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft Immolation V, C One action One minute 90ft Infernal Calling V, S, M, C One minute One hour 90ft Legend Lore V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous Self Mislead S, C One action One hour Self Modify Memory V, S, C One action One minute 30ft Negative Energy Flood V, M One action Instantaneous 60ft Passwall V, S, M One action One hour 30ft Planar Binding V, S, M One hour 24 hours 60ft Rary’s Telepathic Bond V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft Scrying V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes Self Seeming V, S One action Eight hours 30ft Skill Empowerment V, S, C One action One hour Touch Steel Wind Strike S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft Summon Draconic Spirit V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft Synaptic Static V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft Telekinesis V, S, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Telepathic Bond V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft Teleportation Circle V, M One minute One round 10ft Transmute Rock V, S, M One action Until dispelled 120ft Wall of Force V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft Wall of Light V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft Wall of Stone V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Sixth-level Wizard spells:

These are the sixth-level DnD Wizard spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Arcane Gate V, S, C One action Ten minutes 500ft Chain Lightning V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Circle of Death V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Contingency V, S, M Ten minutes Ten days Self Create Homunculus V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch Create Undead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft Disintegrate V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft Drawmij’s Instant Summons V, S, M, R One minute Until dispelled Touch Eyebite V, S, C One action One minute Self Fizban’s Platinum Shield V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute 60ft Flesh to Stone V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere V, S, M One action Instantaneous 300ft Globe of Invulnerability V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Guards and Wards V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours Touch Investiture of Flame V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self Investiture of Ice V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self Investiture of Stone V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self Investiture of Wind V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self Magic Jar V, S, M One minute Until dispelled Self Mass Suggestion V, M One action 24 hours 60ft Mental Prison S, C One action One minute 60ft Move Earth V, S, M, C One action Two hours 120ft Otto’s Irresistible Dance V One action One minute 30ft Programmed Illusion V, S, M One action Until dispelled 120ft Scatter V One action Instantaneous 30ft Soul Cage V, S, M One reaction when a humanoid in range dies Eight hours 60ft Summon Fiend V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft Sunbeam V, S, M, C One action One minute Self Tasha’s Otherworldly Guise V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Self Tenser’s Transformation V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self True Seeing V, S, M One action One hour Touch Wall of Ice V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Seventh-level Wizard spells:

Here are the seventh-level Wizard spells for D&D 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Create Magen V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch Crown of Stars V, S One action One hour Self Delayed Blast Fireball V, S, M, C One action One minute 150ft Draconic Transformation V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Self Dream of the Blue Veil V, S, M Ten minutes Six hours 20ft Etherealness V, S One action Eight hours Self Finger of Death V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft Forecage V, S, M One action One hour 100ft Mordenkainen’s Magnificent Mansion V, S, M One minute 24 hours 300ft Mirage Arcane V, S Ten minutes Ten days Sight Mordenkainen’s Sword V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Plane Shift V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch Power Word Pain V One action Instantaneous 60ft Prismatic Spray V, S One action Instantaneous Self Project Image V, S, M, C One action One day 500 miles Reverse Gravity V, S, M, C One action One minute 100ft Sequester V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch Simulacrum V, S, M 12 hours Until dispelled Touch Symbol V, S, M One minute Until dispelled or triggered Touch Teleport V One action Instantaneous 10ft Whirlwind V, M, C One action One minute 300ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Eighth-level Wizard spells

Next up are the eighth-level Wizard spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Abi-Dalzim’s Horrid Wilting V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Antimagic Field V, S, M, C One action One hour Self Antipathy / Sympathy V, S, M One hour Ten days 60ft Clone V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch Control Weather V, S, M, C Ten minutes Eight hours Self Demiplane S One action One hour 60ft Dominate Monster V, S, C One action One hour 60ft Feeblemind V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Illusory Dragon S, C One action One minute 120ft Incendiary Cloud V, S, C One action One minute 150ft Maddening Darkness V, M, C One action Ten minutes 150ft Maze V, S, C One action Ten minutes 60ft Mighty Fortress V, S, M One minute Instantaneous One mile Mind Blank V, S One action 24 hours Touch Power Word Stun V One action Instantaneous 60ft Sunburst V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft Telepathy V, S, M One action 24 hours Unlimited

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

Ninth-level Wizard spells:

Finally, here is the ninth-level Wizard spell list:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range Astral Projection V, S, M One hour Special 10ft Blade of Disaster V, S, C One bonus action One minute 60ft Foresight V, S, M One minute Eight hours Touch Gate V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft Imprisonment V, S, M One minute Until dispelled 30ft Invulnerability V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self Mass Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 120ft Meteor Swarm V, S One action Instantaneous One mile Power Word Kill V One action Instantaneous 60ft Prismatic Wall V, S One action Ten minutes 60ft Psychic Scream S One action Instantaneous 90ft Shapechange V, S, M, C One action One hour Self Time Stop V One action Instantaneous Self True Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 30ft Weird V, S, C One action One minute 120ft Wish 5E V One action Instantaneous Self

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.