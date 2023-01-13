DnD Wizard spells 5E guide

No one D&D Wizard casts spells in the same way, so it’s important that there are plenty of DnD Wizard spells for players to choose from. The Wizard spells 5E has on offer help your character do everything from deceive enemies, raise the dead, or just deal massive, massive damage. It’s time to don your pointy hat, ponder your Arcane Focus, and start preparing your Wizard spell list.
Here we provide the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells available for Wizard characters. We have a full Wizard 5E guide if you’re after more info about this class. Additionally, if you’re still deciding what kind of DnD character build to create next, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds are here to help.
Here’s your guide to DnD Wizard spells 5E:
- Wizard cantrips
- First-level Wizard spells
- Second-level Wizard spells
- Third-level Wizard spells
- Fourth-level Wizard spells
- Fifth-level Wizard spells
- Sixth-level Wizard spells
- Seventh-level Wizard spells
- Eighth-level Wizard spells
- Ninth-level Wizard spells
Wizard cantrips
Here’s the list of Wizard DnD cantrips:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Acid Splash
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Blade Ward
|V, S
|One action
|One round
|Self
|Booming Blade
|S, M
|One action
|One round
|120ft
|Chill Touch
|V, S
|One action
|One round
|120ft
|Control Flames
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Create Bonfire
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Dancing Lights
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Encode Thoughts
|S
|One action
|Eight hours
|Self
|Fire Bolt
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Friends
|S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Frostbite
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Green-Flame Blade 5E
|S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Gust
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Infestation
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Light
|V, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Lightning Lure
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Mage Hand 5E
|V, S
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Mending
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Message
|V, S, M
|One action
|One round
|120ft
|Mind Sliver 5E
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Minor Illusion 5E
|S, M
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Mold Earth
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Poison Spray
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Prestidigitation 5E
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|10ft
|Ray of Frost
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Shape Water
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Shocking Grasp 5E
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Sword Burst
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Thunderclap
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|5ft
|Toll the Dead
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|True Strike
|S, C
|One action
|One round
|30ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
First-level Wizard spells
Here are all the first-level Wizard spells in D&D:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Absorb Elements
|S
|One reaction when taking acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage
|One round
|Self
|Alarm
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Burning Hands
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Catapult
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Cause Fear
|V, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Charm Person
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Chromatic Orb
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Colour Spray
|V, S, M
|One action
|One round
|Self
|Comprehend Languages
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Detect Magic 5E
|V, S, C, R
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Disguise Self
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Distort Value
|V
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Earth Tremor
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Expeditious Retreat
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|False Life
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Feather Fall
|V, M
|One reaction when you or a creature within range falls
|One minute
|60ft
|Find Familiar
|V, S, M, R
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Tenser’s Floating Disk
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Fog Cloud
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|120ft
|Frost Fingers
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Grease
|V, S, M
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Ice Knife
|S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Identify
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Illusory Script
|S, M, R
|One minute
|Ten days
|Touch
|Jim’s Magic Missile
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Jump
|V, S, M
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Longstrider
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Mage Armour
|V, S, M
|One action
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Magic Missile
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Protection from Evil and Good
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Touch
|Ray of Sickness
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Shield
|V, S
|One reaction when hit by an attack or targeted by Magic Missile
|One round
|Self
|Silent Image
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Silvery Barbs
|V
|One reaction when a creature within range succeeds an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Sleep
|V, S, M
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Snare
|S, M
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Tasha’s Caustic Brew
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Thunderwave
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Unseen Servant
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Witch Bolt
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Second-level Wizard spells
These are the D&D Wizard’s second-level spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Acid Arrow
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Aganazzar’s Scorcher
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Air Bubble
|S
|One action
|24 hours
|60ft
|Alter Self
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Arcane Lock
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Arcanist’s Magic Aura
|V, S, M
|One action
|24 hours
|Touch
|Blindness / Deafness
|V
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Blur
|V, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Borrowed Knowledge
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Cloud of Daggers
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Continual Flame
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Crown of Madness
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Darkness
|V, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Darkvision
|V, S, M
|One action
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Detect Thoughts 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Dragon’s Breath
|V, S, M, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Touch
|Dust Devil
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Earthbind
|V, C
|One action
|One minute
|300ft
|Enlarge / Reduce
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Flaming Sphere
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Flock of Familiars
|V, S, C
|One minute
|One hour
|Touch
|Gentle Repose
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|Ten days
|Touch
|Gift of Gab
|V, S, M, 2GP
|One reaction after speaking to another creature
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Gust of Wind
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Hold Person 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Invisibility 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Jim’s Glowing Coin
|S, M, R
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Kinetic Jaunt
|S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Knock
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Levitate
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Locate Object
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Magic Mouth
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Until dispelled
|30ft
|Magic Weapon
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One hour
|Touch
|Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Melf’s Acid Arrow
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Mind Spike
|S, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Mirror Image
|V, S
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Misty Step
|V
|One bonus action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Nathair’s Mischief
|S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Nystul’s Magic Aura
|V, S, M
|One action
|24 hours
|Touch
|Phantasmal Force
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Pyrotechnics
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Ray of Enfeeblement
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Rime’s Binding Ice
|S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Rope Trick
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Scorching Ray 5E
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|See Invisibility
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Shadow Blade
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Shatter
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Skywrite
|V, S, C, R
|One action
|One hour
|Sight
|Snilloc’s Snowball Swarm
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Spider Climb
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Suggestion
|V, M, C
|One action
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Tasha’s Mind Whip
|V
|One action
|One round
|90ft
|Vortex Warp
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Warding Wind
|V, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Web
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Wither and Bloom
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual. GP refers to gold pieces.
Third-level Wizard spells:
Here’s the list of third-level DnD Wizard 5E spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Animate Dead
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Ashardalon’s Stride
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Bestow Curse
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Blink
|V, S
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Catnap
|S, M
|One action
|Ten minutes
|30ft
|Clairvoyance
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Ten minutes
|One mile
|Counterspell 5E
|S
|One reaction when a creature within range casts a spell
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Dispel Magic 5E
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Enemies Abound
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Erupting Earth
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Fast Friends
|V, C
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Fear
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Feign Death
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Fireball 5E
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Flame Arrows
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Fly 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Touch
|Galder’s Tower
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|24 hours
|30ft
|Gaseous Form
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Glyph of Warding
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Until dispelled or triggered
|Touch
|Haste 5E
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Hypnotic Pattern
|S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Incite Greed
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Intellect Fortress
|V, C
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Leomund’s Tiny Hut
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Self
|Life Transference
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Lightning Bolt 5E
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Magic Circle
|V, S, M
|One minute
|One hour
|10ft
|Major Image
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Melf’s Minute Meteors
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Nondetection
|V, S, M
|One action
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Phantom Steed
|V, S, R
|One minute
|One hour
|30ft
|Protection from Energy
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Remove Curse
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Sending
|V, S, M
|One action
|One round
|Unlimited
|Sleet Storm
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|150ft
|Slow
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Spirit Shroud
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Stinking Cloud
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Summon Fey
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Summon Lesser Demon
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Summon Shadowspawn
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Summon Undead
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Thunder Step
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Tidal Wave
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Tiny Servant
|V, S
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Tongues
|V, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Vampiric Touch
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Wall of Sand
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|90ft
|Wall of Water
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Water Breathing
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|24 hours
|30ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Fourth-level Wizard spells
Here are the fourth-level Wizard 5E spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Arcane Eye
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Banishment
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Evard’s Black Tentacles
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Blight
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Charm Monster
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Confusion
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Conjure Minor Elemental
|V, S, C
|One minute
|One hour
|90ft
|Control Water
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|300ft
|Dimension Door
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|500ft
|Elemental Bane
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Fabricate
|V, S
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound
|V, S, M
|One action
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Fire Shield
|V, S, M
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Galder’s Speedy Courier
|V, S, M
|One action
|Ten minutes
|10ft
|Greater Invisibility
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Touch
|Hallucinatory Terrain
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|24 hours
|300ft
|Ice Storm
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|300ft
|Leomund’s Secret Chest
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Locate Creature
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Mordenkainen’s Private Sanctum
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|24 hours
|120ft
|Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Phantasmal Killer
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Polymorph
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Raulothim’s Psychic Lance
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Sickening Radiance
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Stone Shape
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Stoneskin
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Storm Sphere
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|150ft
|Summon Aberration
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Summon Construct
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Summon Elemental
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Summon Greater Demon
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Vitriolic Sphere
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Wall of Fire
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Watery Sphere
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Fifth-level Wizard spells
These are the spells for fifth-level DnD Wizards:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Animate Objects
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Arcane Hand
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Bigby’s Hand
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Cloudkill
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Cone of Cold
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Conjure Elemental
|V, S, M, C
|One minute
|One hour
|90ft
|Contact Other Plane
|V, R
|One minute
|One minute
|Self
|Control Winds
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|300ft
|Create Spelljamming Helm
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Creation
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Special
|30ft
|Danse Macabre
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Dawn
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Dominate Person
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Dream
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Self
|Enervation
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Far Step
|V, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Geas
|V
|One minute
|30 days
|60ft
|Hold Monster
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Immolation
|V, C
|One action
|One minute
|90ft
|Infernal Calling
|V, S, M, C
|One minute
|One hour
|90ft
|Legend Lore
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Mislead
|S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Modify Memory
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Negative Energy Flood
|V, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Passwall
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Planar Binding
|V, S, M
|One hour
|24 hours
|60ft
|Rary’s Telepathic Bond
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Scrying
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Seeming
|V, S
|One action
|Eight hours
|30ft
|Skill Empowerment
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Steel Wind Strike
|S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Summon Draconic Spirit
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Synaptic Static
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|120ft
|Telekinesis
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Telepathic Bond
|V, S, M, R
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Teleportation Circle
|V, M
|One minute
|One round
|10ft
|Transmute Rock
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|120ft
|Wall of Force
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Wall of Light
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
|Wall of Stone
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Sixth-level Wizard spells:
These are the sixth-level DnD Wizard spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Arcane Gate
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|500ft
|Chain Lightning
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Circle of Death
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Contingency
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|Ten days
|Self
|Create Homunculus
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Create Undead
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Disintegrate
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Drawmij’s Instant Summons
|V, S, M, R
|One minute
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Eyebite
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Fizban’s Platinum Shield
|V, S, M, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|60ft
|Flesh to Stone
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|300ft
|Globe of Invulnerability
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Guards and Wards
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|24 hours
|Touch
|Investiture of Flame
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Investiture of Ice
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Investiture of Stone
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Investiture of Wind
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Magic Jar
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Until dispelled
|Self
|Mass Suggestion
|V, M
|One action
|24 hours
|60ft
|Mental Prison
|S, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Move Earth
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Two hours
|120ft
|Otto’s Irresistible Dance
|V
|One action
|One minute
|30ft
|Programmed Illusion
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|120ft
|Scatter
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|30ft
|Soul Cage
|V, S, M
|One reaction when a humanoid in range dies
|Eight hours
|60ft
|Summon Fiend
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|90ft
|Sunbeam
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|Self
|Tasha’s Otherworldly Guise
|V, S, M, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Tenser’s Transformation
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|True Seeing
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|Touch
|Wall of Ice
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|120ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Seventh-level Wizard spells:
Here are the seventh-level Wizard spells for D&D 5E:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Create Magen
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Crown of Stars
|V, S
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Delayed Blast Fireball
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|150ft
|Draconic Transformation
|V, S, M, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|Self
|Dream of the Blue Veil
|V, S, M
|Ten minutes
|Six hours
|20ft
|Etherealness
|V, S
|One action
|Eight hours
|Self
|Finger of Death
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Forecage
|V, S, M
|One action
|One hour
|100ft
|Mordenkainen’s Magnificent Mansion
|V, S, M
|One minute
|24 hours
|300ft
|Mirage Arcane
|V, S
|Ten minutes
|Ten days
|Sight
|Mordenkainen’s Sword
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Plane Shift
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Power Word Pain
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Prismatic Spray
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|Project Image
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One day
|500 miles
|Reverse Gravity
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|100ft
|Sequester
|V, S, M
|One action
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Simulacrum
|V, S, M
|12 hours
|Until dispelled
|Touch
|Symbol
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Until dispelled or triggered
|Touch
|Teleport
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|10ft
|Whirlwind
|V, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|300ft
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Eighth-level Wizard spells
Next up are the eighth-level Wizard spells:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Abi-Dalzim’s Horrid Wilting
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Antimagic Field
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Antipathy / Sympathy
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Ten days
|60ft
|Clone
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Instantaneous
|Touch
|Control Weather
|V, S, M, C
|Ten minutes
|Eight hours
|Self
|Demiplane
|S
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Dominate Monster
|V, S, C
|One action
|One hour
|60ft
|Feeblemind
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Illusory Dragon
|S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Incendiary Cloud
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|150ft
|Maddening Darkness
|V, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|150ft
|Maze
|V, S, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Mighty Fortress
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Instantaneous
|One mile
|Mind Blank
|V, S
|One action
|24 hours
|Touch
|Power Word Stun
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Sunburst
|V, S, M
|One action
|Instantaneous
|150ft
|Telepathy
|V, S, M
|One action
|24 hours
|Unlimited
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.
Ninth-level Wizard spells:
Finally, here is the ninth-level Wizard spell list:*
|Name
|Components
|Casting time
|Duration
|Range
|Astral Projection
|V, S, M
|One hour
|Special
|10ft
|Blade of Disaster
|V, S, C
|One bonus action
|One minute
|60ft
|Foresight
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Eight hours
|Touch
|Gate
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One minute
|60ft
|Imprisonment
|V, S, M
|One minute
|Until dispelled
|30ft
|Invulnerability
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|Ten minutes
|Self
|Mass Polymorph
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|120ft
|Meteor Swarm
|V, S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|One mile
|Power Word Kill
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|60ft
|Prismatic Wall
|V, S
|One action
|Ten minutes
|60ft
|Psychic Scream
|S
|One action
|Instantaneous
|90ft
|Shapechange
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|Self
|Time Stop
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
|True Polymorph
|V, S, M, C
|One action
|One hour
|30ft
|Weird
|V, S, C
|One action
|One minute
|120ft
|Wish 5E
|V
|One action
|Instantaneous
|Self
* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.