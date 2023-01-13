DnD Wizard spells 5E guide

Dungeons and Dragons

No one D&D Wizard casts spells in the same way, so it’s important that there are plenty of DnD Wizard spells for players to choose from. The Wizard spells 5E has on offer help your character do everything from deceive enemies, raise the dead, or just deal massive, massive damage. It’s time to don your pointy hat, ponder your Arcane Focus, and start preparing your Wizard spell list.

Here we provide the complete list of DnD cantrips and 5E spells available for Wizard characters. We have a full Wizard 5E guide if you’re after more info about this class. Additionally, if you’re still deciding what kind of DnD character build to create next, our guides to DnD classes, DnD races, and DnD backgrounds are here to help.

Here’s your guide to DnD Wizard spells 5E:

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of Mordenkainen the Wizard

Wizard cantrips

Here’s the list of Wizard DnD cantrips:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Acid Splash V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Blade Ward V, S One action One round Self
Booming Blade S, M One action One round 120ft
Chill Touch V, S One action One round 120ft
Control Flames S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Create Bonfire V, S, C One action One minute 60ft
Dancing Lights  V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Encode Thoughts S One action Eight hours Self
Fire Bolt V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
Friends S, M, C One action One minute Self
Frostbite V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Green-Flame Blade 5E S, M One action Instantaneous Self
Gust V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Infestation V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft
Light V, M One action One hour Touch
Lightning Lure V One action Instantaneous Self
Mage Hand 5E V, S One action One minute 30ft
Mending V, S, M One minute Instantaneous Touch
Message V, S, M One action One round 120ft
Mind Sliver 5E V One action Instantaneous 60ft
Minor Illusion 5E S, M One action One minute 30ft
Mold Earth S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Poison Spray V, S One action Instantaneous 10ft
Prestidigitation 5E V, S One action One hour 10ft
Ray of Frost V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Shape Water S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Shocking Grasp 5E V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
Sword Burst V One action Instantaneous Self
Thunderclap S One action Instantaneous 5ft
Toll the Dead V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
True Strike S, C One action One round 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a student practicing magic

First-level Wizard spells

Here are all the first-level Wizard spells in D&D:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Absorb Elements S One reaction when taking acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage One round Self
Alarm V, S, M, R One minute Eight hours 30ft
Burning Hands V, S One action Instantaneous Self
Catapult S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Cause Fear V, C One action One minute 60ft
Charm Person V, S One action One hour 30ft
Chromatic Orb V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft
Colour Spray V, S, M One action One round Self
Comprehend Languages V, S, M, R One action One hour Self
Detect Magic 5E V, S, C, R One action Ten minutes Self
Disguise Self V, S One action One hour Self
Distort Value V One minute Eight hours Touch
Earth Tremor V, S One action Instantaneous 10ft
Expeditious Retreat V, S, C One bonus action Ten minutes Self
False Life V, S, M One action One hour Self
Feather Fall V, M One reaction when you or a creature within range falls One minute 60ft
Find Familiar V, S, M, R One hour Instantaneous 10ft
Tenser’s Floating Disk V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft
Fog Cloud V, S, C One action One hour 120ft
Frost Fingers V, S One action Instantaneous Self
Grease V, S, M One action One minute 60ft
Tasha’s Hideous Laughter V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Ice Knife S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft
Identify V, S, M, R One minute Instantaneous Touch
Illusory Script S, M, R One minute Ten days Touch
Jim’s Magic Missile V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft
Jump V, S, M One action One minute Touch
Longstrider V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Mage Armour V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch
Magic Missile V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
Protection from Evil and Good V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch
Ray of Sickness V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Shield V, S One reaction when hit by an attack or targeted by Magic Missile One round Self
Silent Image V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft
Silvery Barbs V One reaction when a creature within range succeeds an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw Instantaneous 60ft
Sleep V, S, M One action One minute 90ft
Snare S, M One minute Eight hours Touch
Tasha’s Caustic Brew V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Thunderwave V, S One action Instantaneous Self
Unseen Servant V, S, M, R One action One hour 60ft
Witch Bolt V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of Tasha the Wizard casting from a spellbook

Second-level Wizard spells

These are the D&D Wizard’s second-level spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Acid Arrow V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft
Aganazzar’s Scorcher V, S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft
Air Bubble S One action 24 hours 60ft
Alter Self V, S, C One action One hour Self
Arcane Lock V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch
Arcanist’s Magic Aura V, S, M One action 24 hours Touch
Blindness / Deafness V One action One minute 30ft
Blur V, C One action One minute 30ft
Borrowed Knowledge V, S, M One action One hour Self
Cloud of Daggers V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Continual Flame V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch
Crown of Madness V, S, C One action One minute 120ft
Darkness V, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft
Darkvision V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch
Detect Thoughts 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Dragon’s Breath V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Touch
Dust Devil V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Earthbind V, C One action One minute 300ft
Enlarge / Reduce V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Flaming Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Flock of Familiars V, S, C One minute One hour Touch
Gentle Repose V, S, M, R One action Ten days Touch
Gift of Gab V, S, M, 2GP One reaction after speaking to another creature Instantaneous Self
Gust of Wind V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Hold Person 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Invisibility 5E V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch
Jim’s Glowing Coin S, M, R One action One minute 60ft
Kinetic Jaunt S, C One bonus action One minute Self
Knock V One action Instantaneous 60ft
Levitate V, S, M, C  One action Ten minutes  60ft
Locate Object V, S, M, C  One action Ten minutes  Self
Magic Mouth V, S, M, R One minute Until dispelled 30ft
Magic Weapon V, S, C One bonus action One hour Touch
Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Melf’s Acid Arrow V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft
Mind Spike S, C One action One hour 60ft
Mirror Image V, S One action One minute Self
Misty Step V One bonus action Instantaneous Self
Nathair’s Mischief S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Nystul’s Magic Aura V, S, M One action 24 hours Touch
Phantasmal Force V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Pyrotechnics V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Ray of Enfeeblement V, S, C One action One minute 60ft
Rime’s Binding Ice S, M One action Instantaneous Self
Rope Trick V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Scorching Ray 5E V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
See Invisibility V, S, M One action One hour Self
Shadow Blade V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self
Shatter V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft
Skywrite V, S, C, R One action One hour Sight
Snilloc’s Snowball Swarm V, S, M One action Instantaneous 90ft
Spider Climb V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch
Suggestion V, M, C One action Eight hours 30ft
Tasha’s Mind Whip V One action One round 90ft
Vortex Warp V, S One action Instantaneous 90ft
Warding Wind V, C One action Ten minutes Self
Web V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft
Wither and Bloom V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual. GP refers to gold pieces.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a student wizard casting green magic

Third-level Wizard spells:

Here’s the list of third-level DnD Wizard 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Animate Dead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft
Ashardalon’s Stride V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self
Bestow Curse V, S, C One action One minute Touch
Blink V, S One action One minute Self
Catnap S, M One action Ten minutes 30ft
Clairvoyance V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes One mile
Counterspell 5E S One reaction when a creature within range casts a spell Instantaneous 60ft
Dispel Magic 5E V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
Enemies Abound V, S, C One action One minute 120ft
Erupting Earth V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft
Fast Friends V, C One action One hour 30ft
Fear V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Feign Death V, S, M, R One action One hour Touch
Fireball 5E V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Flame Arrows V, S, C One action One hour Touch
Fly 5E V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Touch
Galder’s Tower V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 30ft
Gaseous Form V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch
Glyph of Warding V, S, M One hour Until dispelled or triggered Touch
Haste 5E V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Hypnotic Pattern S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Incite Greed V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Intellect Fortress V, C One action One hour 30ft
Leomund’s Tiny Hut V, S, M, R One minute Eight hours Self
Life Transference V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Lightning Bolt 5E V, S, M One action Instantaneous Self
Magic Circle V, S, M One minute One hour 10ft
Major Image V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft
Melf’s Minute Meteors V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self
Nondetection V, S, M One action Eight hours Touch
Phantom Steed V, S, R One minute One hour 30ft
Protection from Energy V, S, C One action One hour Touch
Remove Curse V, S One action Instantaneous Touch
Sending V, S, M One action One round Unlimited
Sleet Storm V, S, M, C One action One minute 150ft
Slow V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Spirit Shroud V, S, C One bonus action One minute Self
Stinking Cloud V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft
Summon Fey V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Summon Lesser Demon V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft
Summon Shadowspawn V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Summon Undead V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Thunder Step V One action Instantaneous 90ft
Tidal Wave V, S, M One action Instantaneous 120ft
Tiny Servant V, S One minute Eight hours Touch
Tongues V, M One action One hour Touch
Vampiric Touch V, S, C One action One minute Self
Wall of Sand V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 90ft
Wall of Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 60ft
Water Breathing V, S, M, R One action 24 hours 30ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of Mordenkainen casting spell from atop a magical steed

Fourth-level Wizard spells

Here are the fourth-level Wizard 5E spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Arcane Eye V, S, M, C One action One hour 30ft
Banishment V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Evard’s Black Tentacles V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft
Blight V, S One action Instantaneous 30ft
Charm Monster V, S One action One hour 30ft
Confusion V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft
Conjure Minor Elemental V, S, C One minute One hour 90ft
Control Water V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 300ft
Dimension Door V One action Instantaneous 500ft
Elemental Bane V, S, C One action One minute 90ft
Fabricate V, S Ten minutes Instantaneous 120ft
Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound V, S, M One action Eight hours 30ft
Fire Shield V, S, M One action Ten minutes Self
Galder’s Speedy Courier V, S, M One action Ten minutes 10ft
Greater Invisibility V, S, C One action One minute Touch
Hallucinatory Terrain V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 300ft
Ice Storm V, S, M One action Instantaneous 300ft
Leomund’s Secret Chest V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Locate Creature V, S, M, C One action One hour Self
Mordenkainen’s Private Sanctum V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours 120ft
Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 30ft
Phantasmal Killer V, S, C One action One minute 120ft
Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft
Raulothim’s Psychic Lance V One action Instantaneous 120ft
Sickening Radiance V, S, C One action Ten minutes 120ft
Stone Shape V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Stoneskin V, S, M, C One action One hour Touch
Storm Sphere V, S, C One action One minute 150ft
Summon Aberration V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Summon Construct V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Summon Elemental V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Summon Greater Demon V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Vitriolic Sphere V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Wall of Fire V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Watery Sphere V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of Tasha the Wizard and a magical creature she's summoned

Fifth-level Wizard spells

These are the spells for fifth-level DnD Wizards:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Animate Objects V, S, C One action One minute 120ft
Arcane Hand V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Bigby’s Hand V, S, M, C One action One minute 120ft
Cloudkill V, S, C One action Ten minutes 120ft
Cone of Cold V, S, M One action Instantaneous Self
Conjure Elemental V, S, M, C One minute One hour 90ft
Contact Other Plane V, R One minute One minute Self
Control Winds V, S, C One action One hour 300ft
Create Spelljamming Helm V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Creation V, S, M One minute Special 30ft
Danse Macabre V, S, C One action One hour 60ft
Dawn V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Dominate Person V, S, C One action One minute 60ft
Dream V, S, M One minute Eight hours Self
Enervation V, S, C One action One minute 60ft
Far Step V, C One bonus action One minute Self
Geas V One minute 30 days 60ft
Hold Monster V, S, M, C One action One minute 90ft
Immolation V, C One action One minute 90ft
Infernal Calling V, S, M, C One minute One hour 90ft
Legend Lore V, S, M Ten minutes Instantaneous Self
Mislead S, C One action One hour Self
Modify Memory V, S, C One action One minute 30ft
Negative Energy Flood V, M One action Instantaneous 60ft
Passwall V, S, M One action One hour 30ft
Planar Binding V, S, M One hour 24 hours 60ft
Rary’s Telepathic Bond V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft
Scrying V, S, M, C Ten minutes Ten minutes Self
Seeming V, S One action Eight hours 30ft
Skill Empowerment V, S, C One action One hour Touch
Steel Wind Strike S, M One action Instantaneous 30ft
Summon Draconic Spirit V, S, M, C One action One hour 60ft
Synaptic Static V, S One action Instantaneous 120ft
Telekinesis V, S, C One action Ten minutes 60ft
Telepathic Bond V, S, M, R One action One hour 30ft
Teleportation Circle V, M One minute One round 10ft
Transmute Rock V, S, M One action Until dispelled 120ft
Wall of Force V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft
Wall of Light V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft
Wall of Stone V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a gnome using lightning magic on a beast

Sixth-level Wizard spells:

These are the sixth-level DnD Wizard spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Arcane Gate V, S, C One action Ten minutes 500ft
Chain Lightning V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Circle of Death V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Contingency V, S, M Ten minutes Ten days Self
Create Homunculus V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch
Create Undead V, S, M One minute Instantaneous 10ft
Disintegrate V, S, M One action Instantaneous 60ft
Drawmij’s Instant Summons V, S, M, R One minute Until dispelled Touch
Eyebite V, S, C One action One minute Self
Fizban’s Platinum Shield V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute 60ft
Flesh to Stone V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere V, S, M One action Instantaneous 300ft
Globe of Invulnerability V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Guards and Wards V, S, M Ten minutes 24 hours Touch
Investiture of Flame V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self
Investiture of Ice V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self
Investiture of Stone V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self
Investiture of Wind V, S, C One action Ten minutes Self
Magic Jar V, S, M One minute Until dispelled Self
Mass Suggestion V, M One action 24 hours 60ft
Mental Prison S, C One action One minute 60ft
Move Earth V, S, M, C One action Two hours 120ft
Otto’s Irresistible Dance V One action One minute 30ft
Programmed Illusion V, S, M One action Until dispelled 120ft
Scatter V One action Instantaneous 30ft
Soul Cage V, S, M One reaction when a humanoid in range dies Eight hours 60ft
Summon Fiend V, S, M, C One action One hour 90ft
Sunbeam V, S, M, C One action One minute Self
Tasha’s Otherworldly Guise V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Self
Tenser’s Transformation V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self
True Seeing V, S, M One action One hour Touch
Wall of Ice V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes 120ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of an elf casting a spell

Seventh-level Wizard spells:

Here are the seventh-level Wizard spells for D&D 5E:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Create Magen V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch
Crown of Stars V, S One action One hour Self
Delayed Blast Fireball V, S, M, C One action One minute 150ft
Draconic Transformation V, S, M, C One bonus action One minute Self
Dream of the Blue Veil V, S, M Ten minutes Six hours 20ft
Etherealness V, S One action Eight hours Self
Finger of Death V, S One action Instantaneous 60ft
Forecage V, S, M One action One hour 100ft
Mordenkainen’s Magnificent Mansion V, S, M One minute 24 hours 300ft
Mirage Arcane V, S Ten minutes Ten days Sight
Mordenkainen’s Sword V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Plane Shift V, S, M One action Instantaneous Touch
Power Word Pain V One action Instantaneous 60ft
Prismatic Spray V, S One action Instantaneous Self
Project Image V, S, M, C One action One day 500 miles
Reverse Gravity V, S, M, C One action One minute 100ft
Sequester V, S, M One action Until dispelled Touch
Simulacrum V, S, M 12 hours Until dispelled Touch
Symbol V, S, M One minute Until dispelled or triggered Touch
Teleport V One action Instantaneous 10ft
Whirlwind V, M, C One action One minute 300ft

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a wizard casting rays of rainbow magic

Eighth-level Wizard spells

Next up are the eighth-level Wizard spells:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Abi-Dalzim’s Horrid Wilting V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Antimagic Field V, S, M, C One action One hour Self
Antipathy / Sympathy V, S, M One hour Ten days 60ft
Clone V, S, M One hour Instantaneous Touch
Control Weather V, S, M, C Ten minutes Eight hours Self
Demiplane S One action One hour 60ft
Dominate Monster V, S, C One action One hour 60ft
Feeblemind V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Illusory Dragon S, C One action One minute 120ft
Incendiary Cloud V, S, C One action One minute 150ft
Maddening Darkness V, M, C One action Ten minutes 150ft
Maze V, S, C One action Ten minutes 60ft
Mighty Fortress V, S, M One minute Instantaneous One mile
Mind Blank V, S One action 24 hours Touch
Power Word Stun V One action Instantaneous 60ft
Sunburst V, S, M One action Instantaneous 150ft
Telepathy V, S, M One action 24 hours Unlimited

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

DnD Wizard spells 5e - Wizards of the Coast art of a Halfling mage casting a spell

Ninth-level Wizard spells:

Finally, here is the ninth-level Wizard spell list:*

Name Components Casting time Duration Range
Astral Projection V, S, M One hour Special 10ft
Blade of Disaster V, S, C One bonus action One minute 60ft
Foresight V, S, M One minute Eight hours Touch
Gate V, S, M, C One action One minute 60ft
Imprisonment V, S, M One minute Until dispelled 30ft
Invulnerability V, S, M, C One action Ten minutes Self
Mass Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 120ft
Meteor Swarm V, S One action Instantaneous One mile
Power Word Kill V One action Instantaneous 60ft
Prismatic Wall V, S One action Ten minutes 60ft
Psychic Scream S One action Instantaneous 90ft
Shapechange V, S, M, C One action One hour Self
Time Stop V One action Instantaneous Self
True Polymorph V, S, M, C One action One hour 30ft
Weird V, S, C One action One minute 120ft
Wish 5E V One action Instantaneous Self

* V, S, and M stand for verbal, somatic, and material components. C stands for concentration, and R represents a ritual.

