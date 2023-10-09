21 more horror wargames that aren’t Warhammer 40k

Halloween is approaching, which was all the excuse Wargamer needed to publish a guide to the best horror wargames last week. The good gamers in the r/Wargaming subreddit had their own suggestions for games that were missing, and there’s so many cool looking games in there – including a few we can’t believe we missed – that we thought we’d share them all with you.

Check out our original guide to the best horror wargames if you haven’t done so already – we stand by our picks! But Reddit gave us suggestions for so many horror miniature wargames (and one war board game) that we’ve summarised them in a table:

Game Horror genre Description 7TV Pulp A flexible skirmish game inspired by pulp movies and TV of the 60s-80s. Ambush Z Zombies A standalone set of zombie rules for Ambush Alley, a game of asymmetric modern urban warfare Carnevale Gothic and Lovecraftian Parkour and monsters in rennaissance Venice Chaos in Carpathia Gothic Skirmish wargame inspired by classic vampire and werewolf films and literature Country Road Z Zombies Rural survival and community building in the zombie apocalypse Fear and Faith Generic The horror version of the flexible Song of Blades and Heroes rules Fear of the Dark Lovecraftian Solo Lovecraftian horror wargame Forbidden Psalm Fantasy Grim and ridiculous skirmishes in the world of Mork Borg Ghost Rangers Ghosts An expansion for Fear and Faith heavily inspired by Ghostbusters Gothic Horror: Vampire Wars Gothic Humans vs vampires or werewolves Malifaux Steampunk Competitive skirmish game with a hybrid aesthetic that blends horror, Steampunk, wuxia, and more Nuklear Winter 68 WW3 A cold war gone hot boardgame set in a post-apocalyptic Europe Pulp Alley Lovecraftian A flexible pulp wargame that easily accommodates Lovecraftian horror Silver Bayonet Gothic Napoleonic skirmishes with European monsters Skirmish Ragers Zombies Fast paced skirmish rules for the Zombie apocalypse Stargrave: Quarantine 37 Sci-fi Rules for aliens and zombies for the sci-fi skirmish warband game Stargrave Strange Aeons Lovecraftian A dedicated Lovecraftian horror hunting wargame Sundown Slashers Slashers Expansion to the game Duel: players control one hero each, while a relentless Slasher hunts them down Tales of Horror Gothic Expansion for Fistful of Lead: turns the game of Western shootouts into Universal horror Verrotwood Folk horror A grimdark fantasy skirmish wargame inspired by folk horror Zona Alfa Sci-fi Lead bands of mercs or scientists into a Zone of weird physics and strange creatures

We’re honestly surprised that we forgot Verrotwood, which is just the kind of folk horror that we love. Then there’s Zona Alfa, which is based on the truly excellent sci-fi novel Roadside Picnic by the Strugatsky brothers.

As this list shows, many horror wargames are skirmish games that only need a few figures. They’re a great excuse to get painting miniatures from outside your normal Warhammer 40k faction. Why not take a break from smashing out Space Marines and whip up a few zombies, survivors, and maybe a vampire or two?

