The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date speculation

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 was announced just a few months before season 2 aired on Amazon Prime Video. Avid fans of the Critical Role animated series will be keeping a keen eye out for any news of The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date – and so are we. We’ll be gathering any Vox Machina season 3 news here, including details on the cast, trailers, and plot.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date

There is currently no official Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date. However, we’re expecting to return to Exandria in January 2024.

We haven’t pulled this number out of thin air. Season 1 aired in late January 2022, with the season wrapping up in early February. Similarly, Vox Machina season 2 first aired on January 20, 2023 – and ended in early February of the same year.

It seems logical that Vox Machina season 3 will follow the same release pattern, so we’re expecting to hear from our favorite adventurers very soon.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 cast

The core cast of Vox Machina remains the same for season three:

Ashley Johnson – Pike

Laura Bailey – Vex’ahlia

Liam O’Brien – Vax’ildan

Marisha Ray – Keyleth

Sam Riegel – Scanlan

Taliesin Jaffe – Percy

Travis Willingham – Grog

Plus, Critical Role Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer will likely continue to voice a host of other characters. So far, Vox Machina has featured a host of other well-known voice actors, but no one has been announced for Vox Machina season 3 yet.

Despite this, we can speculate about potentially returning voice actors. Based on how season 2 ended, we expect to see more of Keeper Yennen (voiced by Gina Torres).

Thordak also looks like he’d have a role to play in the next season, but his voice actor Lance Reddick passed away in early 2023. It’s not currently known if Thordak will make an appearance – and if he does, whether a new voice actor will take over.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 trailer

There’s currently no Vox Machina season 3 trailer available. We’ll report back as soon as we’ve spotted one.

Will there be a Vox Machina season 4?

Vox Machina season 4 hasn’t been confirmed yet. There’s plenty of content left to cover from the original Critical Role campaign (including an entirely different villain to face after the Chroma Conclave), so Vox Machina will have plenty of ways to expand should a fourth season go ahead.

However, another Critical Role TV series has been confirmed – The Mighty Nein, an animated series focusing on the second Critical Role campaign. It’s possible that this may take priority after Vox Machina season 3 is wrapped up.

