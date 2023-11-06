Rare Star Wars Lego minifigures 2023

Rare Star Wars Lego minifigures are highly prized and often worth plenty of money. The marriage of Star Wars and Lego continues to be a fruitful one, and minifigs new and old from that galaxy far, far away can fetch a high price. If you want to learn more about rare Lego Star Wars minifigures, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you’ll find some of the rarest Lego minifigures ever made, some of which can be found in the most expensive Lego sets on the market. If you’re after something more budget-friendly, it might be time to look beyond Star Wars Lego sets – why not check out the best cheap Lego sets and new Lego sets while you’re here?

These are the most valuable rare Star Wars Lego Minifigures:

Chrome Gold C-3PO

The Chrome Gold C-3PO was released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. 10,000 were made – which sounds like a large number, but it’s still a limited enough run to push up the price. Lego investing site Brick Ranker estimates this minifigure has a value of $1,857 (£1,499).

We’ve seen C-3PO sell for far more, however. In October 2023, a Chrome Gold C-3PO sold for somewhere around $14,309 (£11,551) on eBay. This minifig was still sealed in its packaging, and the seller says they won it in an Australian Toys R Us creative writing competition.

Yoda NY I Heart Torso

Yoda may have never visited New York in the Star Wars movies, but he certainly has in the Lego universe. The Yoda NY I Heart Torso from 2013 shows the wizened Jedi sporting an iconic bit of NYC merch.

Given away exclusively at the opening of Times Square’s Toys R Us store, these minifigs are hard to get hold of. It’s no wonder, then, that Lego reference site BrickLink reckons a single one has an estimated value of $2,858 (£2,308).

Boba Fett Cloud City

2003’s Boba Fett Cloud City is one of the rarest minifigures there is, regardless of brand or IP. It was originally released in the Cloud City set, which was exclusive to Lego stores.

Fans of Star Wars love Boba Fett, and the value of this minifig proves it. Recently, one sold on eBay with the asking price of $2,500 (£2,017). While we can’t be sure of the exact price in this instance, Brick Ranker estimates Boba Fett is worth $2,137 (£1,724).

Commander Fox (Misprint)

A misprint can make an ordinary minifig worth far more. Alright, Commander Fox may not have been an ordinary minifig before – Brick Ranker estimates a regular version is worth $156 (£125). But the 2008 minifigure’s price goes up considerably when an error crops up.

In September 2023, an eBay user sold a misprinted Commander Fox for somewhere in the ballpark of $1,100 (£887).

Resistance Bomber Pilot Finch Dallow

Resistance Bomber Pilot Finch Dallow is a relatively minor character in the Star Wars universe, but that hasn’t stopped his minifigure from becoming highly sought-after. As in many cases, it’s scarcity pushing up the price.

The Resistance Bomber set originally released with a generic pilot, and Finch Dallow was added to the set later on after the release of The Last Jedi. Because there were fewer Finch Dallow sets available and they were often tricky to find, its minifigure became a rare collectible – worth around $781, if Brick Ranker’s estimates are anything to go by.

