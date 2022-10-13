MTG Arena’s Post Malone event offers unique ‘Posty’ sleeves

Rapper Post Malone continues to stake his celebrity claim over Magic: The Gathering with an MTG Arena concert event. It won’t be an actual performance of Posty’s music; instead the concert is a no-entry-fee event where players go head-to-head with five pre-constructed Historic Brawl decks. The concert runs from October 20-24, starting at 8am PDT / 4pm BST.

According to a blog post shared by Wizards of the Coast on October 13, players can earn themed ‘Posty’ sleeves (see below) from the concert event. One win earns a Plains sleeve, and two wins get you an Island sleeve. Three wins equal a Swamp sleeve, four a Mountain sleeve, and five wins finally get you the Forest sleeve.

Not content with owning the world’s most expensive Magic card and actually being a Secret Lair Magic card, Post Malone is now also immortalised in Arena through several deck-specific avatars. Stickers will also be available in the MTG Arena Store.

Here are the five Post Malone Arena concert decklists:

Avant-garde Bard (mono-green)

The Devil’s Interval (black-red)

Spells da Capo (blue-red)

A Song of Sun and Fire (red-white)

Green and Blues scale (blue-green)

Full decklists for each can be found in the original Wizards of the Coast blog post. For even more Post Malone, here’s that time he offered $100,000 to beat him at MTG. We’ve also got a guide to the most expensive Magic cards that may one day join the rapper’s library.