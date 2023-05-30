MTG Arena fails to break Steam top 100 upon launch

MTG Arena has had a rocky debut on Steam, failing to reach the top 100 weekly sellers list in its first seven days. The digital trading card game has been available to play on PC since 2019 and mobile devices since 2021, but its Steam launch came about on May 23, 2023. While Steam has over 120 million active monthly users, it seems relatively few have taken an interest in MTGA.

Steam’s weekly top 100 was last calculated on Tuesday, May 30. It ranks games by the revenue they earned in the past week. While MTG Arena is a free card game (and the number of downloads might be greater than the number of in-game purchases), many other free-to-play games have made it into the list regardless.

Magic: The Gathering isn’t in the top 100, but plenty of other tabletop-related titles did make the cut. Warhammer 40k: Boltgun is the sixth-biggest seller of the past week, and Total War: Warhammer 3 isn’t far behind at number 17. Additionally, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, which lifts plenty of mechanics from D&D 5e, is currently ranking.

