All 30 MTG cards from the Secret Lair advent calendar revealed

Wizards of the Coast has revealed all 30 of the cards in its 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit, a sort of Secret Lair advent calendar, designed to be opened throughout December, which holds one MTG card for every year Magic: The Gathering’s been around.

The individually sealed cards in this calendar all come with different special Secret Lair treatments. For instance, when this product was first revealed, we saw a movie poster style Shark Typhoon and a chibi Nicol Bolas, God-Pharoah. Now, every single card has been shown off, revealing all kinds of funky artwork within.

It’s worth noting that by far the most valuable cards in the calendar, Chrome Mox and Necropotence, were already spoiled previously. If you want to see what else is in there, we’ve included all the cards below.

Obviously, the surprise is half the fun of any non-chocolate based advent calendar, and true believers in the spirit of Christmas will have averted their gaze by now. But if you’re a bit of a grinch (or want to know exactly what you’ll be getting if you buy this product, which costs $149.99), then by all means check out the spoilers.

Previously Wizards of the Coast has always allowed Secret Lair buyers to choose between a foil and a non-foil version of their cards, with the foil versions typically costing $10 extra. However, for this one it’s randomized: each card in each Countdown Kit has a 30% chance to be foil. That means they’ll probably be about nine foil cards in each one.

The MTG Secret Lair advent calendar will be available to order from the Secret Lair website from November 1, 9am PT / 5pm BST. You’ll need to make your decision swiftly, as it’ll only be available until the same time on November 4.

The 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit is pretty pricey, but it’s nothing compared to the $999 MTG Anniversary Edition, which has caused uproar among fans, but also taught more people about proxies. You can find out more about the rarest and most expensive MTG cards here.