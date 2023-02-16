MTG card Atraxa, Grand Unifier sees 500% price spike

Magic: The Gathering card Atraxa, Grand Unifier is seeing a major price spike on secondary markets. Multiple secondary retailers have noted a sudden surge in price from February 12. According to MTGGoldfish, Atraxa went from around $10 / £8 to around $60 / £50 between Sunday and Thursday. Meanwhile, TCGPlayer is selling the card for around $56 / £46, when the card cost around $10 before the spike.

Atraxa, Grand Unifier is a 7/7 legendary creature that costs seven mana (three colourless, one green, one white, one blue, and one black). It has flying, vigilance, deathtouch, and lifelink. When the card enters the battlefield, you can reveal the top ten cards of your library, adding one card of each type revealed to your hand. The rest go to the bottom of your library in a random order.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One released worldwide on February 10, and pre-releases ran between February 3 and 9. While this card from the set has only been available a short time, there’s been plenty of online buzz about Atraxa. Right now, hype around the card seems to be focused on cheating it into play with mechanics like pitching and flickering, or cards like Invoke Justice and Reanimate. That enter-the-battlefield ability looks a lot more appealing if you can trigger it more than once.

It also seems Atraxa has plenty of play potential in multiple formats. MTGGoldfish content manager Saffron Olive notes Atraxa decks won recent Standard Challenge events, while Andrea Mengucci says (via Channel Fireball) the card has some solid Vintage and Legacy synergy.

This isn’t the first time Atraxa, Grand Unifier has caught our eye. When it was spoiled, it revealed a new battle card type not previously seen in Magic. Before that, though, everyone still had their heart set on bagging Elesh Norn, the card one rules committee member begged Wizards never to print.

It’s not clear how long Atraxa can sustain this spike, but for now, its value is soaring. For now, keep an eye on secondary prices on sites like MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.

