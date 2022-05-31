Commander Legends Battle for Baldur’s Gate Commander decks revealed

As spoiler season for the upcoming MTG Commander Legends set Battle for Baldur’s Gate draws to a close, the final cards to be revealed are those from the set’s four Commander decks: Party Time, Exit From Exile, Draconic Dissent, and Mind Flayarrrs. As of May 31, the latter two of these decks have now been shown, and the remaining pair should be fully revealed before the day is done.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Baldur’s Gate Commander decks are shaping up to be pretty interesting, as precons go. Draconic Dissent is full of Izzet dragons, including Niv-Mizzet, Parun (one of our top commanders) and focuses on goading your opponents’ creatures and forcing them to attack each other. Mind Flayarrrs meanwhile, has heaps of horrors (including that Crab Ooze Horror which Gavin Verhey teased), and is centred on manipulating your opponents’ graveyards, milling them and then stealing their creatures.

There are quite a few choice reprints in the decks worth highlighting. Notably, it looks like each of the Battle for Baldur’s Gate Commander decks will contain a card from the Talisman cycle, a great set of handy mana artifacts, which could really use the reprint.

Further notable reprints from Draconic Dissent include Goblin Spymaster; Curse of Opulence; and Drakuseth, Maw of Flames, while Mind Flayarrrs contains Leyline of Anticipation, Mindcrank, and Black Market. Both decks have around 10 brand new cards.

The Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Commander decks will be released, alongside the rest of the set, on June 10. Wizards of the Coast says they may be delayed in the Asia-Pacific region, Brazil, and Chile.

Check out our Battle for Baldur’s Gate set guide for more information on the DnD crossover set. You can also check out our 2022 set release dates guide if you’d like a longer look at what’s coming up this year.