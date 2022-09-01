Unique MTG cards revealed for Dominaria United Jumpstart

It’s officially Dominaria United release month, and Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast has revealed more set spoilers ahead of launch day. On August 31, Wizards shared the complete contents of the MTG Dominaria United Jumpstart boosters, including the five rare cards designed specifically for these packs.
Magic’s Jumpstart format is a beginner-friendly format where players shuffle two boosters together to create a 40-card deck. Jumpstart boosters each have their own theme, so mixing and matching can create a variety of unique decks. While the format was first introduced in 2020, Dominaria United marks the beginning of a new era for Jumpstart – from here on out, each set will have its own dedicated Jumpstart packs.
According to Wizards’ Wednesday announcement, there are ten different booster themes. In fact, there appear to be four key themes, which then have different colour and card variations (more on these below). Each booster also includes plenty of Dominaria United cards, five non-foil basic lands, two traditional foil basic lands, one non-foil full art stained-glass basic land, a random Dominaria United rare or mythic rare, and one of the five rare cards designed for the Jumpstart set.
There’s a Dominaria Jumpstart rare for every Magic colour – Serra Redeemer, Cosmic Epiphany, Tyrannical Pitlord, Ragefire Hellkite, and Briar Hydra. These cards can also be found in Dominaria United set boosters and collector boosters.
Below is the theme and complete card list for each Jumpstart Booster:
Coalition Corps (white Coalition forces)
- One Serra Redeemer
- One random white rare or mythic rare
- One Clockwork Drawbridge
- One Resolute Reinforcements
- One Argivian Cavalier
- One Charismatic Vanguard
- One Captain’s Call
- One Griffin Protector
- One Argivian Phalanx
- One Prayer of Binding
- One Join Forces
- One Love Song of Night and Day
- Five Plains
- One full-art stained glass Plains
- Two traditional foil Plains
- One theme description card
Coalition Legions (white Coalition forces)
- One Serra Redeemer
- One random white rare or mythic rare
- One Samite Herbalist
- One Benalish Faithbonder
- One Knight of Dawn’s Light
- One Argivian Cavalier
- One Charismatic Vanguard
- One Griffin Protector
- One Take Up the Shield
- One Prayer of Binding
- One Join Forces
- One Love Song of Night and Day
- Five Plains
- One full-art stained glass Plains
- Two traditional foil Plains
- One theme description card
Mystic Mischief (blue Tolarian Academy)
- One Cosmic Epiphany
- One random blue rare or mythic card
- One Coral Colony
- One Soaring Drake
- One Academy Wall
- One Talas Lookout
- One Tolarian Terror
- One Frostfist Strider
- One Impulse
- One Impede Momentum
- One Ertai’s Scorn
- One Founding the Third Path
- Five Islands
- One full-art stained glass Island
- Two traditional foil Islands
- One theme description card
Arcane Mischief (blue Tolarian Academy)
- One Cosmic Epiphany
- Random blue rare or mythic rare
- Haunting Figment
- Soaring Drake
- Academy Wall
- Talas Lookout
- Frostfist Strider
- Djinn of the Fountain
- Impulse
- Shore Up
- Combat Research
- Impede Momentum
- Five Islands
- One full-art stained glass Island
- Two traditional foil Islands
- One theme description card
Totally Ruthless (black Phyrexians, Demons, and Nightmares)
- One Tyrannical Pitlord
- One random black rare or mythic rare
- One Cult Conscript
- One Phyrexian Vivisector
- One Splatter Goblin
- One Phyrexian Rager
- One Gibbering Barricade
- One Sengir Connoisseur
- One Bone Splinters
- One Cut Down
- One Battle-Rage Blessing
- One Braid’s Frightful Return
- Five Swamps
- One full-art stained glass Swamp
- Two traditional foil Swamps
- One theme description card
Totally Merciless (black Phyrexians, Demons, and Nightmares)
- One Tyrannical Pitlord
- One random black rare or mythic rare
- One Knight of Dusk’s Shadow
- One Phyrexian Vivisector
- One Eerie Soultender
- One Phyrexian Rager
- One Sengir Connoisseur
- One Writhing Necromass
- One Battle-Rage Blessing
- One Pilfer
- One Braid’s Frightful Return
- One Exstinguish the Light
- Five Swamps
- One full-art stained glass Swamp
- Two traditional foil Swamps
- One theme description card
Ready to Charge (red Coalition forces)
- One Ragefire Hellkite
- One random red rare or mythic rare
- One Electrostatic Infantry
- One Yavimaya Steelcrusher
- One Balduvian Berserker
- One Dragon Whelp
- One Coalition Warbrute
- One Molten Monstrosity
- One Flowstone Infusion
- One Twinferno
- One Jaya’s Firenado
- One Furious Bellow
- Five Mountains
- One full-art stained glass Mountain
- Two traditional foil Mountains
- One theme description card
Ready to Attack (red Coalition forces)
- One Ragefire Hellkite
- One random red rare or mythic rare
- One Phoenix Chick
- One Electrostatic Infantry
- One Goblin Picker
- One Flowstone Kavu
- One Dragon Whelp
- One Coalition Warbrute
- One Hammerhand
- One Lightning Strike
- One Jaya’s Firenado
- One Twinferno
- Five Mountains
- One full-art stained glass Mountain
- Two traditional foil Mountains
- One theme description card
Beast Territory (green Yavimaya Domain)
- One Briar Hydra
- One random green rare or mythic rare
- One Floriferous Vinewall
- One Sunbathing Rootwalla
- One Deathbloom Gardener
- One Magnigoth Sentry
- One Territorial Maro
- One Linebreaker Baloth
- One Mossbeard Ancient
- One Bite Down
- One Broken Wings
- One Slimefoot’s Survey
- One Wooded Ridgeline
- One Radiant Grove
- One Haunted Mire
- One Tangled Islet
- One Forest*
- One full-art stained glass Forest
- Two traditional foil Forests
- One theme description card
Monster Territory (green Yavimaya Domain)
- One Briar Hydra
- One random green rare or mythic rare
- One Floriferous Vinawall
- One Sunbathing Rootwalla
- One Nishoba Brawler
- One The Weatherseed Treaty
- One Magnigoth Sentry
- One Territorial Maro
- One Yavimaya Sojourner
- One Gaea’s Might
- One Slimefoot’s Survey
- One Bite Down
- One Wooded Ridgeline
- One Radiant Grove
- One Haunted Mire
- One Tangled Islet
- One Forest*
- One full-art stained glass Forest
- Two traditional foil Forests
- One theme description card
*Given each other set has five basic lands, it’s possible that the single basic land included in the Beast Territory and Monster Territory packs is a typo – Wargamer has reached out to Wizards of the Coast to confirm.
To get all the juicy details on the next set, keep an eye on our Dominaria United release date guide. We also have our 2022 set release dates and 2023 release schedule guides for anyone looking ahead to future Magic sets.