Unique MTG cards revealed for Dominaria United Jumpstart

It’s officially Dominaria United release month, and Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast has revealed more set spoilers ahead of launch day. On August 31, Wizards shared the complete contents of the MTG Dominaria United Jumpstart boosters, including the five rare cards designed specifically for these packs.

Magic’s Jumpstart format is a beginner-friendly format where players shuffle two boosters together to create a 40-card deck. Jumpstart boosters each have their own theme, so mixing and matching can create a variety of unique decks. While the format was first introduced in 2020, Dominaria United marks the beginning of a new era for Jumpstart – from here on out, each set will have its own dedicated Jumpstart packs.

According to Wizards’ Wednesday announcement, there are ten different booster themes. In fact, there appear to be four key themes, which then have different colour and card variations (more on these below). Each booster also includes plenty of Dominaria United cards, five non-foil basic lands, two traditional foil basic lands, one non-foil full art stained-glass basic land, a random Dominaria United rare or mythic rare, and one of the five rare cards designed for the Jumpstart set.

There’s a Dominaria Jumpstart rare for every Magic colour – Serra Redeemer, Cosmic Epiphany, Tyrannical Pitlord, Ragefire Hellkite, and Briar Hydra. These cards can also be found in Dominaria United set boosters and collector boosters.

Below is the theme and complete card list for each Jumpstart Booster:

Coalition Corps (white Coalition forces)

One Serra Redeemer

One random white rare or mythic rare

One Clockwork Drawbridge

One Resolute Reinforcements

One Argivian Cavalier

One Charismatic Vanguard

One Captain’s Call

One Griffin Protector

One Argivian Phalanx

One Prayer of Binding

One Join Forces

One Love Song of Night and Day

Five Plains

One full-art stained glass Plains

Two traditional foil Plains

One theme description card

Coalition Legions (white Coalition forces)

One Serra Redeemer

One random white rare or mythic rare

One Samite Herbalist

One Benalish Faithbonder

One Knight of Dawn’s Light

One Argivian Cavalier

One Charismatic Vanguard

One Griffin Protector

One Take Up the Shield

One Prayer of Binding

One Join Forces

One Love Song of Night and Day

Five Plains

One full-art stained glass Plains

Two traditional foil Plains

One theme description card

Mystic Mischief (blue Tolarian Academy)

One Cosmic Epiphany

One random blue rare or mythic card

One Coral Colony

One Soaring Drake

One Academy Wall

One Talas Lookout

One Tolarian Terror

One Frostfist Strider

One Impulse

One Impede Momentum

One Ertai’s Scorn

One Founding the Third Path

Five Islands

One full-art stained glass Island

Two traditional foil Islands

One theme description card

Arcane Mischief (blue Tolarian Academy)

One Cosmic Epiphany

Random blue rare or mythic rare

Haunting Figment

Soaring Drake

Academy Wall

Talas Lookout

Frostfist Strider

Djinn of the Fountain

Impulse

Shore Up

Combat Research

Impede Momentum

Five Islands

One full-art stained glass Island

Two traditional foil Islands

One theme description card

Totally Ruthless (black Phyrexians, Demons, and Nightmares)

One Tyrannical Pitlord

One random black rare or mythic rare

One Cult Conscript

One Phyrexian Vivisector

One Splatter Goblin

One Phyrexian Rager

One Gibbering Barricade

One Sengir Connoisseur

One Bone Splinters

One Cut Down

One Battle-Rage Blessing

One Braid’s Frightful Return

Five Swamps

One full-art stained glass Swamp

Two traditional foil Swamps

One theme description card

Totally Merciless (black Phyrexians, Demons, and Nightmares)

One Tyrannical Pitlord

One random black rare or mythic rare

One Knight of Dusk’s Shadow

One Phyrexian Vivisector

One Eerie Soultender

One Phyrexian Rager

One Sengir Connoisseur

One Writhing Necromass

One Battle-Rage Blessing

One Pilfer

One Braid’s Frightful Return

One Exstinguish the Light

Five Swamps

One full-art stained glass Swamp

Two traditional foil Swamps

One theme description card

Ready to Charge (red Coalition forces)

One Ragefire Hellkite

One random red rare or mythic rare

One Electrostatic Infantry

One Yavimaya Steelcrusher

One Balduvian Berserker

One Dragon Whelp

One Coalition Warbrute

One Molten Monstrosity

One Flowstone Infusion

One Twinferno

One Jaya’s Firenado

One Furious Bellow

Five Mountains

One full-art stained glass Mountain

Two traditional foil Mountains

One theme description card

Ready to Attack (red Coalition forces)

One Ragefire Hellkite

One random red rare or mythic rare

One Phoenix Chick

One Electrostatic Infantry

One Goblin Picker

One Flowstone Kavu

One Dragon Whelp

One Coalition Warbrute

One Hammerhand

One Lightning Strike

One Jaya’s Firenado

One Twinferno

Five Mountains

One full-art stained glass Mountain

Two traditional foil Mountains

One theme description card

Beast Territory (green Yavimaya Domain)

One Briar Hydra

One random green rare or mythic rare

One Floriferous Vinewall

One Sunbathing Rootwalla

One Deathbloom Gardener

One Magnigoth Sentry

One Territorial Maro

One Linebreaker Baloth

One Mossbeard Ancient

One Bite Down

One Broken Wings

One Slimefoot’s Survey

One Wooded Ridgeline

One Radiant Grove

One Haunted Mire

One Tangled Islet

One Forest*

One full-art stained glass Forest

Two traditional foil Forests

One theme description card

Monster Territory (green Yavimaya Domain)

One Briar Hydra

One random green rare or mythic rare

One Floriferous Vinawall

One Sunbathing Rootwalla

One Nishoba Brawler

One The Weatherseed Treaty

One Magnigoth Sentry

One Territorial Maro

One Yavimaya Sojourner

One Gaea’s Might

One Slimefoot’s Survey

One Bite Down

One Wooded Ridgeline

One Radiant Grove

One Haunted Mire

One Tangled Islet

One Forest*

One full-art stained glass Forest

Two traditional foil Forests

One theme description card

*Given each other set has five basic lands, it’s possible that the single basic land included in the Beast Territory and Monster Territory packs is a typo – Wargamer has reached out to Wizards of the Coast to confirm.

