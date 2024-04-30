Virtual singer Hatsune Miku to star in four MTG Secret Lairs

MTG publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced not one but four Hatsune Miku Secret Lairs. The first of these, Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar, was announced on April 29 with a music video featuring the virtual idol. Pre-orders begin on May 13 at 9am PT (12pm ET / 5pm BST).

If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the last 15 years, you might already know who Hatsune Miku is. Thanks to its adorable mascot character, the singing Vocaloid software has starred in everything from viral memes to live stadium concerts. The anime girl with the enormous pigtails may not be real, but her fame is anything but imaginary.

And now, she’s taking center stage in a series of MTG Secret Lairs. This first drop features six Magic: The Gathering cards. Chandra’s Ignition has been re-flavored as ‘Miku’s Spark’, and Azusa, Lost but Seeking is now ‘Miku, Lost but Singing’. Similarly, Feather, the Redeemed has been renamed ‘Miku, the Renowned’.

Also included in the collection is a copy of Shelter, Harmonize, and Inspiring Vantage. Naturally, each features art of Hatsune Miku.

According to a press release from April 30, the non-foil version will cost $29.99 (£29.99), and the foil one will sell for $39.99 (£39.99). Both versions are available in English and Japanese.

The remaining Hatsune Miku Secret Lairs will release throughout the year. In Monday’s press release, Wizards of the Coast’s vice president of collectibles, Mark Heggen, says “we’re thrilled to team up with the global phenomenon that is Hatsune Miku to put on this year-long celebration for fans around the world”.

For more upcoming releases, keep a close eye on this year’s MTG release schedule. We can also point you to the latest info on MTG Arena decks and MTG Arena codes. And for all Magic: The Gathering updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News.