Horror artist Junji Ito lends his pen to MTG cards in Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the full contents of its October Secret Lair superdrop. Bundles of premium Magic: The Gathering cards with unusual artwork, these Secret Lairs will go up for preorder on October 17.

Alongside fashion icon Liliana and the Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Blood Bowl, and Orks cards, October’s Secret Lair drop includes cards illustrated by Japanese horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito.

Shown off in the Weekly MTG stream on Thursday, Special Guest: Junji Ito features four cards in the artist’s trademark black-and-white style, eerie takes on Plaguecrafter, Doomsday, Thoughtseize and Carrion Feeder. The Secret Lair will be available in foil ($39.99) and non-foil ($29.99), and there’ll also be both Japanese and English versions.

The full list of Secret Lairs in the October Superdrop is:

If Looks Could Kill – Stylized artwork by fashion illustrator Jack Hughes

Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass – Four cards depicting Postie

Secret Lair x Post Malone: The Lands – A set of basic lands featuring doodles by Post Malone

Special Guest: Yoji Shinkawa – The flowing, sketchy art style of the Metal Gear art director

The Weirdest Pets in the Multiverse – Five strange, grotesque creatures

The Space Beyond the Stars – Space-themed cards reminiscent of Enlightenment era diagrams

Totally Spaced Out – Greyscale space-themed cards with sparkly Galaxy foil

Special Guest: Junji Ito

Secret Lair x Warhammer 40k Orks

Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Secret Lair x Warhammer Bloodbowl

Each one will be available for preorder from October 17, for around one month. As with all Secret Lairs they’ll be printed to demand, which means there’s no risk of missing out, but you will have to wait a while for your cards to arrive.