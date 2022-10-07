MTG Warhammer 40k Orks, Blood Bowl and Age of Sigmar cards spoiled

Unboxing videos are cropping on YouTube revealing the MTG Warhammer Secret Lairs, including cards with Blood Bowl and Age of Sigmar artwork

MTG Warhammer Secret Lair card re-roll

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

MTG Warhammer 40k Secret Lair spoilers have been revealed in an unboxing YouTube video. The 15 cards, five for Blood Bowl, five for Age of Sigmar, and five for Warhammer 40k’s Orks faction, were shown off by the Youtuber MTG Unpacked, in a WOTC-sponsored unboxing video. However, they won’t be available for fans to pre-order until October 17.

Whereas the regular MTG Warhammer 40k decks are full of unique cards, these Secret Lairs follow the pattern set by Ikoria’s Godzilla cards (as well as most Secret Lairs featuring third-party IPs, Stranger Things being the exception).

That means these Warhammer cards contain reprints of existing Magic cards with new, thematic artwork, and new names. For example, Ork Kommando is a reprint of Merciless Executioner, Throw Team-Mate is Fling, and Archaeon is Najeela, the Blade-Blossom. Not every card is renamed – if the name fits, Wizards hasn’t changed it, meaning you can get an Ork-y Aggravated Assault or a copy of Blind Obedience featuring Nagash.

1/3
MTG Warhammer Secret Lair card: Touchdown!MTG Warhammer Secret Lair card: Ghal Maraz card
MTG Warhammer Secret Lair card: Touchdown!MTG Warhammer Secret Lair card: Ghal Maraz card

Above you can see a few screenshots from Unpacked’s unboxing video. You can also watch the full thing below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more details on Magic’s Warhammer cards, check out our MTG Warhammer 40k guide. And if you’re a fan of Universes Beyond you may want to check out the newly announced Transformers cards. (If you’re not, it might alarm you to know that Wizards expects them to make crazy money.)

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

