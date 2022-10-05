Wizards expects MTG Lord of the Rings to outsell regular sets

Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams says Universes Beyond crossovers with other brands will be the key to Magic: The Gathering’s future growth. At Hasbro’s 2022 Investor Day presentation on Tuesday, she said “Magic is on fire right now” and announced aims to make Magic: The Gathering into Wizards’ first brand worth $1 billion. The key to her plan? Keep up tabletop growth through further Universes Beyond products.

“We have plans to continue this growth of Magic by partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment to reach hundreds of millions of new fans through our Universes Beyond product,” she says.

It seems Wizards is stepping things up pretty much immediately. The Transformers cards showing up in The Brothers’ War were revealed only last week, but two more Universes Beyond products were unveiled during Hasbro’s presentation: crossovers with the video game franchises Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. Both will be showing up on Magic cards in 2024.

It seems like the MTG Warhammer 40k decks have been selling like hotcakes, and Williams says she expects MTG Lord of the Rings to sell better than 2023’s regular sets. “We expect this to be one of our biggest sets ever, with even greater revenue and profitability potential than our other tentpool sets,” she told investors on Tuesday.

