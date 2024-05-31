Obscure MTG card sees 600% price spike thanks to MH3 spoiler

Sea Kings’ Blessing, an MTG card so old that only ‘90s babies might remember it, has seen a sudden price spike thanks to Modern Horizons 3. Between May 25 and May 31, the card’s value increased by 614% on Magic: The Gathering trading card marketplace, MTGGoldfish. Last week’s $4 card is this week’s $30 – a blessing for some, but not for others.

On other Magic: The Gathering trading sites, the spike isn’t quite so dramatic. In the same time period, TCGPlayer saw this card’s price jump from $3.25 to $7.01. This is still a double increase in value, though – and the current listed Median Price is almost $30 anyway, so the tide may turn in Sea Kings’ Blessing’s favor here, too.

Sea Kings’ Blessing is a one-drop blue Instant that changes the MTG color or one or more target creatures to blue until the end of the turn. You can choose which and how many creatures are affected. On its own, this isn’t a particularly powerful card – but a fresh Modern Horizon 3 spoiler has turned it into combo fodder.

That card is Nadu, Winged Wisdom. This is a Simic Bird Wizard that gives creatures you control the following ability: “Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, reveal the top card of your library. If it’s a land card, put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, put it into your hand. This ability triggers only twice each turn”.

Sea Kings’ Blessing costs a single mana, and it’s capable of targeting every creature you control. When combined, these cards become a ramp and card draw menace.

This renewed interest in Sea Kings’ Blessing is enough to up its value, but scarcity plays a part here too. Sea Kings’ Blessing was only printed in the 1994 Legends MTG set, so copies are far and few between.

Several other cheap Magic cards are spiking thanks to Nadu. We spotted Shuko’s price spiking earlier this week, and Sylvan Paradise (also from Legends) has seen a 240% price spike since Nadu appeared on the scene.

Modern Horizons 3 might be all about Modern, but Nadu can be used as your MTG Commander too. We expect to see demand for one-drop spells like this across multiple MTG formats.

For more Magic updates, be sure to follow us on Google News. Or head over to our MTG release schedule guide, which can keep you up-to-date with all the sets launching in 2024.